‘Tragic To See…’: Anand Mahindra Speaks On Rising Suicide Among Students In Kota, Encourages Them For Self-Exploration

New Delhi: Raising the important issue of rising suicide among students in Kota, Anand Mahindra said “tragic to see many bright futures being extinguished”. Speaking on this unfortunate issue in his X (formerly Twitter) after being requested by a user, he tries to motivate students to not choose the extreme way while chasing your dreams.

Motivating the students, Mahindra said that “your goal at this stage of life is not to prove yourself but to find yourself”.

“Lack of success is an examination is simply part of a journey of self-exploration,” Mahindra added.

Explaining the concept of self-exploration, Mahindra said it meant your real talents lay elsewhere. He encouraged them to keep searching and keep traveling. “You will eventually discover – and uncover- what brings out the best in you…” he added.

The hub of coaching centers for IIT and NEET aspirants Kota is long become a suicide spot for students. In recent times, the rates of suicide among students in Kota, Rajasthan have spiked exponentially. The count of this year has reached 23 that has triggered a panic among parents and authorities alike.

I am as disturbed as you are by this news. Tragic to see so many bright futures being extinguished. I don’t have any great wisdom to share. But I would want to tell every student in Kota that your goal at this stage of life is not to prove yourself but to FIND yourself. Lack of… https://t.co/2zWUUnEE6X — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2023

After suicide of 2 teens preparing for medical college admissions in 6 hours, Rajasthan government directed coaching centers to halt mock tests. Earlier, the authorities in Kota urged these coaching centers and hostels/PGs to follow guidelines hard and fast implemented a few years back including implementation of spring-inbuilt fans, stress buster sessions, and less load.