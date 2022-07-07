NewsBusinessCompanies
ANAND MAHINDRA

Twitter user asks Anand Mahindra 'Are you an NRI?' His response wins Internet's heart

Mahindra was actually visiting his family in New York, and during his stay there, he shared some very serene pictures of Manhattan. It was on that thread, when a twitter user asked about his nationality.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is quite a popular industrialist on Twitter. His quirky, witty and sarcastic messages have always won the heart of netizens. In one such twitter question, the M&M Chairman was asked by a user if he was an NRI. Anand Mahindra had an epic comeback to it. He responded by saying that he was an HRI, meaning Heart (always) resident in India.

Anand Mahindra was actually visiting his family in New York, and during his stay there, he shared some very serene pictures of Manhattan. 

It was on his tweet thread that a user asked him this question if he was an NRI. Anand Mahindra's answer has definitely won the heart of netizens on twitter.

His tweet has been liked by 3.6K people people and got 248 replies, at the time of writing this article.

A couple of days ago, the Mahindra chairperson was asked about his qualification by a twitter user. “Sir, may I know your qualification?” To which he replied, “Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience.

Anand MahindraTwitterMahindra and Mahindra

