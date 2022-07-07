New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is quite a popular industrialist on Twitter. His quirky, witty and sarcastic messages have always won the heart of netizens. In one such twitter question, the M&M Chairman was asked by a user if he was an NRI. Anand Mahindra had an epic comeback to it. He responded by saying that he was an HRI, meaning Heart (always) resident in India.

Anand Mahindra was actually visiting his family in New York, and during his stay there, he shared some very serene pictures of Manhattan.

Manhattan 4th of July Skyline. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/USnmmULw4a — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2022

It was on his tweet thread that a user asked him this question if he was an NRI. Anand Mahindra's answer has definitely won the heart of netizens on twitter.

Just visiting family in New York. So am an HRI. Heart (always) resident in India….https://t.co/ydzwTux9vr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2022

His tweet has been liked by 3.6K people people and got 248 replies, at the time of writing this article.

A couple of days ago, the Mahindra chairperson was asked about his qualification by a twitter user. “Sir, may I know your qualification?” To which he replied, “Frankly, at my age, the only qualification of any merit is experience.