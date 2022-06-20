New Delhi: Amid protests against the Centre`s new Agnipath recruitment scheme, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has made a big announcement for the youth who are selected under the Anipath recruitment scheme. While expressing his anguish over the violence by the protests against the Centre`s new Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Mahindra chairman said that the "discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable."

Anand Mahindra has tweeted,"Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people."

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. Later the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. The Army said the new recruits will be subjected to the provisions of the Army Act, 1950 and will be liable to go wherever ordered by land, sea or air.

On being questioned as to what post would the Mahindra group offer to Agniveers, Mahindra said that "With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."

Security has been beefed up in several states on Monday amid protests against the Centre`s new Agnipath recruitment scheme. Protests erupted in various states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam. As the agitation intensified in some places, protestors went on the rampage setting trains on fire, torching vehicles and damaging both private and public properties.