13 years of Virat Kohli: Relive Team India skipper's 13 best ODI knocks

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is regarded as a world-class batsman and his staggering 12,169 ODI runs are a reflection of it. The 32-year-old has so far hit 43 ODI tons and stands second, only behind legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, in the list of most centuries scored by any in the 50-over format.

On this day, thirteen years ago (August 18), the 32-year-old played his first ODI and has gone to establish himself as one of the finest run-chasers in the history of cricket.

In this article we've compiled the top 13 knocks played by the Team India skipper in ODIs:

Virat Kohli (133*) vs Sri Lanka in Hobart 2012

Virat Kohli played one of his best ODI knocks in Hobart, Australia, as India completed an epic-run chase to register their place in the finals of the Commonwealth Bank tri-series in 2012.

The match against Sri Lanka required India to finish the run-chase in 40 overs to qualify for the finals.

When Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara helped their side pile 320/4 in 50 overs, the chances of India making through looked almost diminishing.

Kohli, who played an unbeaten knock of 133, ensured India eclipsed the gigantic target in the required 40-over limit.

Virat Kohli (183) vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2012

Virat Kohli produced another clinical performance in 2012 during the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan. In response to Pakistan's 329, the right-handed batsman played a fine knock of 183 from 148 balls to help India close the match with 13 balls to spare as the Men In Blue won the contest by six wickets.

Virat Kohli (100) vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2011

India went on to lift the 2011 World Cup and Virat Kohli, playing his maiden World Cup, made his presence felt right from the opening encounter. Playing against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in India's first match, Kohli scored 100 off 83 balls and provided great support to Virender Sehwag, who finished the contest with 170 off 140 balls. Riding on their efforts, India put a strong 370/4, as Bangladesh could only manage 283/9 in response.

Virat Kohli (107) vs Sri Lanka, 2009

In 2009, India chased down a formidable 315-run target at Eden Gardens set by Sri Lanka. Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were involved in a brilliant 224-run stand for the third-wicket partnership. While Gambhir remained unbeaten on 150 runs, Kohli contributed with a stupendous 107-run knock. It was Kohli's maiden ton in international cricket.

After the match, Gambhir's presented his man-of-the-match trophy to the youngster, a gesture still remembered by many.

Virat Kohli (100*) vs Australia, Jaipur, 2013

Team India stars Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kohli made the mighty 360-run target given by the Aussies look like a cakewalk as the trio combined to help India close the match in just 43.3 overs.

Dhawan fell short by five runs from completing his 100, but unbeaten knocks by Kohli and Rohit (149*) helped India secure a comprehensive win.

Virat Kohli (154*) vs New Zealand, Mohali, 2016

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 154 to help his side win the contest by seven wickets. Chasing a challenging 285 against New Zealand, Kohli made sure he stuck around in the middle right till the end, and in the process, he also hammered Kiwi pacer, Trent Boult, for 22 runs in the 47th over.

Virat Kohli (122) vs England, Pune, 2017

Virat Kohli stood up to the occasion as he helped India chase down a massive 351 runs after the hosts were reduced to 63/4 at one stage.

The Indian skipper found the much-needed support from Kedar Jadhav as the duo added 200 runs together.

Kohli tore apart the opposition bowlers and raced to 122 off 105 balls, including eight fours and five sixes.

By the time England dismissed Kohli, India were well on course to pull off a sensational chase, making the Men In Blue the first team to eclipse the 350-run total thrice.

Virat Kohli (160*) vs South Africa, Cape Town, 2018

Virat Kohli displayed a different temperament in this particular contest as India clinched a massive 124-run win against South Africa in Cape Town.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 160 off 159 balls in the contest, which saw the right-handed batsman take 75 singles, 11 doubles (22 runs), and one triple (3 runs) apart from the 12 fours and two sixes.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian to score 100 or more runs by running in an ODI innings and only the 5th batsman overall. In his 160 runs, 100 of them were from 1s (75), 2s (22) and 3s (3) and just 60 from boundaries. Prev for Ind: 98 by Ganguly (130 v SL 1999) — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 7, 2018

In the process, Kohli surpassed former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's record (98 runs) and became the first Indian batsman to run a hundred runs during an ODI inning.

Virat Kohli (107) vs Pakistan, 2015 World Cup

Virat Kohli completed his 22nd ODI ton in the contest and helped India cross the 300-run mark, which eventually proved more than enough for their opposition.

Virat Kohli (138) vs South Africa, Chennai, 2015

After the ton against Pakistan in the World Cup, Virat Kohli smashed his next ton after a long gap of 14 innings. The knock came against South Africa.

Although Kohli's effort couldn't help India breach the 300-run mark, it was enough for the spinners to help the Men In Blue register a superb win.

Virat Kohli (111) vs West Indies, Jamaica, 2017

Virat Kohli has often let his bat do the talking to shut his doubters and it was the case this time too. After a dry spell in the previous encounters, Kohli scored a century and led India to another series win.

Virat Kohli (157) vs West Indies, Visakhapatnam, 2018

Virat Kohli scored a blazing 157 off just 106 against West Indies to showcase his batting potential once again. The innings came right after successful tours of South Africa and England based on Kohli's performances.

His effort saw India post 321 on the board, and in response, some good hitting by Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer helped the opposition end the game on level scores.

Virat Kohli (123) v New Zealand, Napier, 2014

It is one of the rarest times when a ton from the Indian skipper went in vain. After New Zealand gave India a target of 293 in the series opener, Kohli gave his best to help India end the contest on a winning note. While Kohli scored a century, the right-handed batsman found very little support from others as no Indian batsmen managed to cross the 45-run mark.

In the end, India could only manage 268 in response to New Zealand's 292.