1983 World Cup Winner Kirti Azad Backs Rohit Sharma After Adelaide Loss Against Australia

Former India player Kirti Azad has come in support of Rohit Sharma after India’s humiliating loss in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide. The Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma missed out on playing the first Test as he was granted paternity leave. The Indian captain joined the team ahead of the second Test and failed to make an impact with the bat, scoring only 3 and 6 across two innings.

“It’s very strange in our country; if somebody doesn’t do well, he should be dropped. If somebody loses, then his captaincy should go. The problem is 140 crore people, because they see it on television where everybody is an expert,” Azad said as quoted by News18.

“The second Test was more of a surrender by India than a victory by Australia. But then you can’t take it away from Australia. They did. They are known for their comebacks. So, it’s a tough opponent, and we have to fight and see to it that we put them behind in Gabba,” he added.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma has been struggling with the bat as the right-hand batter has scored only 142 runs in his last 12 innings with one half-century (52). In the second Test, he came out to bat at number six position, giving away his opening spot to in-form batter KL Rahul.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.