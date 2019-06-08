close

Cricket World Cup 2019

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019: Live Updates

Afghanistan lock horns with New Zealand in the twelfth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Saturday. The eleventh clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was called off due to rain.

File photo

Gulbadin Naib-led Afghanistan take on New Zealand in the twelfth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Saturday. 

Here are the live updates from the twelfth match of the tournament between Afghanistan and New Zealand:

# New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to field against Afghanistan! 

New Zealand have been in good form recently with an excellent performance against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their first two clashes of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Veteran Ross Taylor was the man of the match for New Zealand in their clash against Bangladesh scoring a 91-ball 82 at Kennington Oval, London. New Zealand emerged victorious by a margin of two wickets after being handed a target of 245 runs to chase.  

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have struggled in recent times with defeats against Australia and Sri Lanka.

However, they have made their presence felt with a strong fight under pressure. They will be looking to register their first win in the tournament with a victory over New Zealand who are placed on top of the points table.  

Lineups: 

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan

