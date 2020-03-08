हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar laud India Women's performance in T20 World Cup

India women progressed to the Finals after winning all the four clashes against Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, except the Semi-finals against England that was washed away, but they secured a place in the finals by virtue of their top-position finish in Group A.

IANS photo

Even though the Indian Women team on Sunday (March 8, 2020) couldn't get their maiden ICC T20 cup against the World No. 1 Australia Women team, but their journey to the Finals was applauded by various politicians, sportpersons and actors.

Home Minister Amit Shah applauded the Indian women team and said, "What build a Champion are not the winnings but the rise after every defeat." 

Shah added, "I applaud our BCCI Women team for an exemplary World Cup campaign which has inspired millions of women across the globe."

Former ICC Chief, Sharad Pawar said, "Our BCCI Women cricket team lost the T20 World Cup Final but Team India played exceptionally well to reach the finals."

The President of the Nationalist Congress Party Pawar also said, "They have been performing to the best of their abilities and their future is very bright. Wishing them all the success!"
 

 

In the match, the hosts Australia produced an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

They lift the title for the record fifth time.

The defending champion won the toss and decided to bat first against the first time finalists. 

Openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78) gave a perfect start to their side as they not only smashed a blistering half-century each but also shared a mammoth 115-run partnership for the opening wicket. The duo helped Australia to set a tough target of 185 runs.

In reply, the Indian batters failed to counter Australia's bowling attack and fell like a pack of cards and eventually bundled out for 99 runs.

Amit ShahSharad PawarWomen's T20 World Cup FinalIndia vs AustraliaHarmanpreet KaurMeg LanningCricket
