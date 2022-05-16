A local from Townsville, where former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds lost his life in a car crash, has revealed that he tried to revive Symonds. The 46-year-old died in a single-car accident late on Saturday in Queensland.

Local resident Waylon Townson told the Nine Network that he had heard the crash and was first at the scene. "He was stuck in there, so I tried to pull him out," he told Nine. "(I) started doing CPR and checked his pulse but I didn`t get much response from him."

#AndrewSymonds' wife opens up on sudden death of her husband Read more: https://t.co/uB2wWFclDh — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) May 15, 2022

Emergency services also tried to revive Symonds, the sole occupant of the car, but he died of his injuries, police said in a statement on Sunday.

It was unclear why Symonds` four-wheel-drive vehicle veered off the road before rolling down an embankment.

Symonds` death occurred with Australian cricket still coming to terms with the passing of all-time greats Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who both died in March.

A swashbuckling batsman and brilliant fielder, Symonds played 238 internationals, including 26 tests, for Australia between 1998-2009.

His death triggered tributes from around the cricketing world, with former players remembering him as a rare talent and a maverick renowned for butting heads with team management over discipline issues.

"Roy (Symonds) was never perfect, that was for sure, and he never admitted that he was," former Australia coach John Buchanan told ABC radio on Monday. "But the one thing about Roy - and one of the things that I think endeared him to most people - was that even though he made a mistake, he would openly admit that and try to rectify that and take full accountability for that."