close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England vs New Zealand

Ankle injury forces England's Joe Denly out of New Zealand T20Is

England, however, have decided to not name Denly's replacement for the remaining four matches of the ongoing T20I series.  

Ankle injury forces England&#039;s Joe Denly out of New Zealand T20Is

England top-order batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match Twenty20I series against New Zealand due to an ankle injury. 

The 33-year-old, who failed to make it to England Playing XI during their seven-wicket triumph over New Zealand in the opening T20I at Haghley Oval in Christchurch, sustained the injury during a practice session on Thurstay ahead of the match. 

Now, the scans have revealed that Denly has suffered ligament damage to his right ankle and, therefore, he would miss the rest of the New Zealand series. 

Confirming the news, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that Denly would now begin a rehabilitation programme and would be assessed ahead of the Test series against New Zealand. 

"He will now start a rehabilitation programme and will be routinely assessed ahead of the two-match Test series against the Black Caps starting on November 21," the ECB press release said. 

England, however, have decided to not name Denly's replacement for the remaining four matches of the ongoing T20I series.

 

Tags:
England vs New ZealandT20ICricketJoe Denly
Next
Story

India women lose nail-biting 1st ODI against West Indies

Must Watch

PT43M45S

Health emergency declared in Delhi; Who is responsible? Watch debate