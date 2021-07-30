Anushka Sharma drops perfect 'fambam' moment from England as cricketers pose with their better halves - See pic

Anushka Sharma dropped a delightful picture for all the cricket lovers on her Instagram on Friday afternoon. The Bollywood actress is currently accompanying her husband and Team India skipper Virat Kohli in England, where he will lead the side in a five-match Test series starting from next week.

In the picture, Anushka is framed with multiple stars capturing a perfect 'fambam' moment as several cricketers (Virat, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav) can be seen paired up with their better halves. KL Rahul and his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty also feature in the frame.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote: "Dur'hum' saath saath hai".

Virat, Athiya among others were quick to react on the post as the duo dropped heart emoticon in the comment section.

Earlier this week, Ishant's wife Pratima Singh also shared a group selfie with the gang enjoying in England.

The much-awaited India vs England Test series starts from August 4, with the series opener scheduled to be held in Nottingham.

Virat and his boys will enter the competition on the back of a tough loss in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Meanwhile, the hosts England too will look to revive their fortune as they were outplayed by the same opponent at home in their previous series.