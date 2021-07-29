Fans go GAGA as photo of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty together surface online, see pic

Fans of popular cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty were up for a treat as the alleged couple were seen together in England, where Team India is currently preparing for the much-anticipated five-match Test series. The pair have often been spotted exchanging heartfelt reactions on social media, which is too cute to handle.

The latest picture of the pair together has caught several eyeballs on social media. It was shared by Indian seamer Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima on Instagram and wrote: "Raho main unse mulakat ho gayi!"

Apart from Rahul and Athiya, Ishant is also present in the frame. The former also reacted to the photo and dropped a heart emoticon on the comment section. Here is the post:

While both Rahul and Athiya have remained quiet about their relationship status, photos and the exchanges between the duo on social media have often hinted the fans of a love connection.

Recently, Rahul and Athiya also shared separate pictures with a common friend Sonali Fabiani on Instagram.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Athiya recently shared a brand photoshoot picture with KL Rahul on the same social media platform.