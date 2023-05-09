Watch: Arshdeep Singh Gets Emotional After Almost Defending Six Runs In Last Over Against Rinku Singh And Andre Russell

The IPL 2023 has been an exciting tournament with intense games that have kept the fans on the edge of their seats. One such game was witnessed on May 8 at the Eden Gardens between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, where the hosts managed to win by 6 wickets off the last ball of the match, thanks to Rinku Singh's boundary.

Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm PBKS pacer, was left with the task of defending just 6 runs off the last over, after Sam Curran gave away 20 runs in the 19th over. Arshdeep, known for his accuracy in death overs, managed to give away just 4 runs in the first 5 balls, leaving KKR needing 2 off the last delivery. Rinku Singh, in fine form, hit a widish full toss towards the fine leg boundary to seal the victory for KKR.

The win was a heartbreaker for Arshdeep Singh, who was visibly dejected and almost in tears. On the other hand, the KKR team rushed onto the field to celebrate with Rinku Singh for his match-winning knock. Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat first, managing to score 179 with the help of Shikhar Dhawan's half-century. KKR's Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/26 in his four overs.

Chasing 180 to win, KKR got off to a good start with Jason Roy's 38. However, they stumbled in the middle overs as spin came into play. Nitish Rana held the fort at one end, scoring an important half-century. Andre Russell and Rinku Singh then finished the game in style, with Russell hitting 42 off 23 balls and Rinku Singh scoring an unbeaten 21 off just 10 balls.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the competitive spirit of both teams. While Punjab Kings will be disappointed with the loss, KKR will take heart from their victory and look to build on their momentum in the tournament.