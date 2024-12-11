In a match that underscored the thrill of women's cricket, Arundhati Reddy emerged as the hero for India, delivering a breathtaking performance in the third ODI against Australia at the iconic WACA in Perth. The Indian pacer, with a four-wicket haul, turned the tide for her team, dismantling Australia's top order and earning accolades from fans and experts alike.

Breakthrough for India!



Georgia Voll is bowled by Arundhati Reddy, departs for 26 (30).



__ Australia: 58/1 (10.1)#CricketTwitter #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/XuL9TX8YDj December 11, 2024

A Peach of a Delivery to Dismiss Georgia Voll

After losing the toss and being put to bat, the Australian openers Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield started strongly, adding 58 runs for the first wicket. Voll, who had been a thorn in India’s side throughout the series with consistent performances, seemed poised for another impactful knock.

Enter Arundhati Reddy. In the 11th over, Reddy produced a moment of magic that cricket enthusiasts won’t forget anytime soon. She pitched the ball around off stump, and it jagged back sharply, sneaking through Voll's defenses to rattle the stumps. Voll, who had scored 26 off 29 balls, was left stunned, and India finally had their breakthrough.

The dismissal was not just a wicket; it was a turning point. The partnership had threatened to take the game away from India, but Reddy's brilliance ensured that the visitors clawed their way back.

Arundhati Reddy’s Four-Wicket Masterclass

Reddy wasn’t done. Riding high on confidence, she struck again in the same over, sending Litchfield back to the pavilion for 25. The double strike left Australia reeling and opened the floodgates for India's bowling attack.

Reddy's relentless aggression paid further dividends as she removed the experienced Ellyse Perry and the dependable Beth Mooney in quick succession. Her final figures—4 wickets for 32 runs—were a testament to her skill, precision, and ability to deliver under pressure.

Her spell was not only pivotal in breaking Australia’s momentum but also showcased her knack for rising to the occasion when the team needed her the most.

Voll’s Dismissal: A Sweet Redemption

For the Indian team, dismissing Voll was a particularly sweet moment. The Australian batter had been in red-hot form, scoring a match-winning 46 in the first ODI and a sensational century in the second. Her ability to dominate India’s bowlers had been a major headache for the team, making her early dismissal in the third ODI all the more satisfying.

Reddy’s perfectly executed in-swinger highlighted her growth as a bowler capable of taking on the best. The delivery, which broke Voll’s stumps, has already earned its place among the best deliveries of the series.

Australia Stumbles After a Bright Start

Following Reddy's fiery spell, Australia struggled to rebuild. At 78/4, they were teetering on the brink, with Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner left to pick up the pieces. The early breakthroughs not only dented Australia’s scoring rate but also shook their confidence, forcing them into a defensive approach.

The Bigger Picture

While this match may have been a dead rubber with Australia already clinching the series 2-0, Reddy's performance added significance to the contest. It showcased the depth in India's bowling attack and the potential of players like Reddy to shine on the big stage.

For Indian fans, the sight of Reddy celebrating Voll’s dismissal was a moment of joy and pride, a reminder of the growing competitiveness in women’s cricket.