Asia Cup 2022: THIS Pakistan batter beats Virat Kohli as leading run-scorer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is top wicket-taker

Team India may have missed out on reaching the final of the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE but there was some cheer for Indian cricket fans as they almost managed to top both the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts in the tournament which was won by Sri Lanka. World No. 1 T20 batter Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan, who top-scored for his side with 55 in the final on Sunday (September 11), just managed to pip former India skipper Virat Kohli as the top run-getter.

Kohli, who scored his maiden T20I century in the last Super 4 match against Afghanistan, had scored 276 runs from five matches while Rizwan scored 281 runs from 6 matches with three half-centuries at an average of 56.2. ‘Player of the match’ in the final, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, finished as the 4th highest run-getter with 191 runs from 6 matches with a best of 71 not out in the final.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 wickets from 5 matches including a best of 5/4 against Afghanistan. Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was the adjudged the ‘Player of the Tournament’ ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker with 9 wickets from 6 matches. While Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz ended with 8 wickets to take the third spot.

Check the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers in Asia Cup 2022 here…

“When I went to bat, we were 60/5 so we planned that if we can score over 150 that is a good total. And I said that I will play my own role, so that’s why I played my normal shots,” Wanindu Hasaranga said about the pressure situation in the final.

“I love to bowl in subcontinent. I like to bowl on the stumps, I think that helps me successful. I try to bowl without boundaries so that’s why I got three wickets in the last over today. Our boys did great job, especially after losing to Afghanistan,” Hasaranga added.