'Pakistanis Were Speaking Anti-India Things...', Gautam Gambhir Explains Reason Behind Obscene Gesture During IND vs PAK Game - Watch

In a surprising turn of events during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, now a renowned commentator, found himself entangled in a controversy that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. Amidst chants of "Kohli! Kohli!" from enthusiastic fans, Gambhir's alleged obscene gesture, caught on camera, has sparked a heated debate.

#WATCH | Kandy, Sri Lanka | On his recent viral video during Asia Cup 2023, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says, "What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you… pic.twitter.com/RX4MJVhmyd — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Gambhir's Explanation

In response to the Asia Cup 2023 incident, Gambhir has clarified his actions, stating that he cannot tolerate anything against his country. He attributed his alleged obscene gesture to the anti-India sentiments expressed by a few individuals in the stands. According to him, it was a natural reaction to protect his country's honour.

Gambhir said, "What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction..."

The Asia Cup 2023 Incident

The video capturing Gambhir's alleged obscene gesture during the India vs. Pakistan match has gone viral on social media platforms, intensifying the rivalry between him and Virat Kohli. This incident has overshadowed the on-field action and left cricket fans eagerly awaiting updates on this evolving story. The cricketing world now awaits a response from Gambhir and the authorities regarding this controversy.

A History of Feud: Gambhir vs. Kohli

The animosity between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli has been simmering for some time. The Asia Cup 2023 incident is just the latest chapter in their ongoing feud. The tensions initially flared up during an IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

IPL 2023 Clash: Sparks Fly

The IPL 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed Gambhir's Lucknow Super Giants locking horns with Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The game lived up to its billing, culminating in a nail-biting finish with LSG narrowly securing victory by just one wicket. What followed, however, was nothing short of explosive.

After the match, a video of Gambhir gesturing for silence to the spirited Bengaluru crowd went viral on social media. RCB's visit to Lucknow for the return fixture brought even more tension. Kohli, known for his animated celebrations, continually provoked LSG players with his energetic antics.

Tensions Boil Over

The boiling point was reached when Kohli had a heated exchange with Naveen-ul-Haq during the second innings. RCB emerged victorious in style, leaving LSG reeling. During the customary post-match handshake, things escalated further. Gambhir attempted to defuse the situation but found himself in a fiery argument with Kohli. Their teammates had to step in to separate the two, preventing an all-out brawl.

Gambhir's Controversial Stint as a Commentator

It's crucial to note that Gambhir's transition from a player to a commentator has not been without its share of controversies. Earlier this year, he drew sharp criticism for his comments about the Indian cricket board's participation in multi-nation tournaments against Pakistan while avoiding bilateral series.

Gautam Gambhir's alleged obscene gesture during the Asia Cup 2023 has undoubtedly added a new chapter to his ongoing feud with Virat Kohli. As cricket enthusiasts await further developments in this controversy, it remains to be seen how Gambhir and the authorities will address this issue. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: this incident will be etched in cricketing history as a moment of intense rivalry and passion.