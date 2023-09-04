In a shocking turn of events during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal, Gautam Gambhir, now a renowned commentator, found himself embroiled in controversy. As he strolled past a section of enthusiastic fans in the stands, chants of "Kohli! Kohli!" echoed through the stadium. The response from Gambhir, who was once an Indian cricket team member, was not what anyone expected. He allegedly turned around and made an alleged obscene gesture, which was, unfortunately for him, caught on camera.

The Asia Cup 2023 Incident

The video capturing Gambhir's alleged obscene gesture during the India vs. Nepal match is now circulating widely on social media platforms. The incident has added fuel to the already fiery rivalry between him and Virat Kohli.

As cricket fans eagerly await updates on this evolving story, one thing is for sure – Gambhir's alleged obscene gesture has created quite a stir at the Asia Cup 2023, overshadowing the on-field action momentarily. The cricketing world now awaits a response from Gambhir and the authorities regarding this controversy.

A History of Feud: Gambhir vs. Kohli

The animosity between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli has been simmering for quite some time now. This alleged obscene gesture incident during the Asia Cup 2023 match is just the latest chapter in their ongoing feud. The tensions initially flared up during an IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

IPL 2023 Clash: Sparks Fly

The IPL 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed Gambhir's Lucknow Super Giants locking horns with Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. The game lived up to its billing, culminating in a nail-biting finish with LSG narrowly securing victory by just one wicket. What followed, however, was nothing short of explosive.

After the match, a video of Gambhir gesturing for silence to the spirited Bengaluru crowd went viral on social media. RCB's visit to Lucknow for the return fixture brought even more tension. Kohli, known for his animated celebrations, continually provoked LSG players with his energetic antics.

Tensions Boil Over

The boiling point was reached when Kohli had a heated exchange with Naveen-ul-Haq during the second innings. RCB emerged victorious in style, leaving LSG reeling. During the customary post-match handshake, things escalated further. Gambhir attempted to defuse the situation but found himself in a fiery argument with Kohli. Their teammates had to step in to separate the two, preventing an all-out brawl.

Gambhir's Controversial Stint as a Commentator

It's essential to note that Gambhir's transition from a player to a commentator has not been without its share of controversies. Earlier this year, he drew sharp criticism for his comments about the Indian cricket board's participation in multi-nation tournaments against Pakistan while avoiding bilateral series.