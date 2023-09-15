Afghan Mystery Girl Wazhma Ayoubi Wears Virat Kohli-Signed Jersey With His Name Written On Back; Shares PIC

Wazhma Ayoubi had made a name for herself in the social media world all because of her passion for sports. She hails from Afghanistan and lives in Dubai. She is a social media influencer and know a thing or two about winning fans over the internet. Wazhma is absolutely gorgeous but she is not defined by just her beauty. She works hard to keep her social media game up.

Even thousands of kilometers far from Sri Lanka, where the Asia Cup 2023 is on, she has supported her two favourites teams. Her first favourite team is, of course, Afghanistan while her second favourite is Rohit Sharma's India.

After Afghanistan failed to reach the second round of Asia Cup, Wazhma announced that she would be supporting Team India to win the tournament. She wore the Indian jersey and posed with Dubai skyline in her background. India beat Pakistan in the Super 4 stage and then defeated Sri Lanka to book a spot in the final. Wazhma had congratulated the team on both the occasions.

Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh clash, Wazmha made a big revelation. She had earlier posted a photo her in a Team India jersey. Now, she says, that the jersey Wazhma is wearing is the one wore by Virat Kohli in the India vs Afghanistan clash in Asia Cup 2022. That was the same match in which Kohli had scored his maiden T20I ton, also scoring the first international ton in nearly three years.

Check out the Virat Kohli jersey Wazhma Ayoubi is wearing:

The jersey I am wearing to support my favorite team is the one worn by king @imVkohli himself in the #AsiaCup22, at the #INDvAFG match. It is also signed by him. I will change it when I get a new one signed by the GOAT himself. #AsiaCup23 #INDvSL #AsiaCup23Final pic.twitter.com/5rhuGq49p2 September 15, 2023

Wazhma seems to be the lucky fan who got the priceless jersey as a 'gift' from Kohli. The jersey also has signature of Virat at the back. Wazhma is a big Kohli fan. After he completed 13,000 ODI runs in the game vs Pakistan, she celebrated it far away from Colombo in Dubai. The fact that she already has his own jersey means that Wazhma is one of the luckiest fans of the cricketers in the world.

The Afghan mystery girl will be cheering for the team again during the final vs Sri Lanka. The final of Asia Cup 2023 is to take place on September 17, 2023 at R Premadas stadium in Colombo. There is a reserve day in place for the final in case the first day is partially or completely washed out.