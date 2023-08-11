The ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023 is going to start from August 30 with the match between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium. The marquee match of the tournament will be between India and Pakistan on September 2. This match will be played at Pallekele stadium in Sri Lanka as India have refused to play their games in the tournament in Pakistan due to security reasons.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the ticket sales of the Pakistan leg of Asia Cup 2023 on August 11. In a press release, PCB wrote that the ticket sales will start from Saturday, which is August 12.



__ Mark your calendars! Tickets sale for #AsiaCup2023 will go live from Saturday _



More details __ https://t.co/3fX4ARYiVM pic.twitter.com/n1sZE2SoDe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 11, 2023

There will be four matches in Asia Cup 2023. They are Pakistan vs Nepal (August 30), Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (September 3), Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (September 5) and A1 vs B2 on September 6. The The tickets for all these matches can be bought from August 11.

PCB also wrote that the ticket prices have been kept at affordable rates so that more and more fans can come to watch the match. PCB says the rates are kept low in view the return of the Asia Cup in Pakistan after 15 years.

In the first phase, the prices for the VIP and Premium enclosures at the Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be unveiled. On the 76th Independence Day, the prices for the First Class and General enclosures will be announced. The tickets for the Pakistan leg of Asia Cup can be bought on pcb.bookme.pk.

PCB wrote that the tickets for the Sri Lanka leg are yet to be announced. The India vs Pakistan is to be played in Sri Lanka. Hence, the fans in India and Pakistan will be eager to know the dates the tickets of the Lanka leg are announced. India are all set to play Pakistan twice. The second match will be in the next round, again to be played in Sri Lanka. That game is also highly-aniticipated.