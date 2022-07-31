NewsCricket
AUS W vs BAR W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's Australia Women vs Barbados Women in Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, July 31, 10:30 PM IST

Australia women vs Barbados women Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs Barbados- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS-Wvs BAR-W, Australia women Dream11 Team Player List, Barbados Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

AUS W vs BAR W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Women vs Barbados Women in Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, July 31, 10:30 PM IST

Meg Lanning's Australia will take on Barbados in the second match of Day 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Both the teams have got off to good start with World Champions Australia beating India by 3 wickets in their opening contest. And Barbados beating Pakistan women by a margin of 15 runs. Aussies had a close shave with their top 3 removed quite early in the chase. India's Renuka Thakur dismissed Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy and skipper Meg Lanning cheaply to get India on top in that phase of play. India had earlier posted 154/8 in 20 overs courtesy terrific batting by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who completed a fifty and a whirlwind 48 by Shafali Verma. 

Barbados women will trust their captain Hayley Matthews and batter Kycia Knight to come good in tough game vs Australia as well. They struck fifties vs Pakistan and then bowlers defended well to help the team win the opening contest. 

AUS-W vs BAR-W Match Details:

Australia Women vs Barbados Women, 6th T20I

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date & Time: 31st July at 10:30 PM IST and 6:00 PM Local

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

AUS-W vs BAR-W, 6th T20I Pitch Report:

The pitch will assist the batters today in this match. Somewhere around 150 will be a strong total for any of the teams which bats first today.

Australia Women vs Barbados Women, 6th T20I Probable Playing XIs:

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Barbados Women:

Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Williams, Shanika Bruce

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for AUS-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team:

Kycia Knight, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Kyshona Knight, Deandra Dottin, Beth Mooney, Hayley Mathews (c), Grace Harris, Shamila Connell, Jess Jonassen (vc), Alana King

