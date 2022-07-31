Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 3 LIVE score and updates: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinches gold in Men's 67 kg
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday (July 31)
On day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, India women will be taking on Pakistan women cricket team as T20 cricket has made it's debut at the CWG. Apart from the cricket match, Indian weightlifter, Jeremy Lalrinnunga who hails from Aizawl Mizoram, will be in action in the Men's 67kg final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Sunday. Jeremy represented India in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.
In the evening, Shiva Thapa will take on Reese Lynch of Scotland in Boxing's round of 16. Around 8:30 PM (IST), India's hockey team will take on Ghana too. Youngest Indian athlete Anahat Singh is also likely to be seen in action today in Squash. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were thrashed in their previous contest against Australia as Ashleigh Gardner stole the game from their hands in end moments firing a fifty to guide her team home.
TOSS NEWS - India vs Pakistan!
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first at Edgbaston.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinches India's 2nd gold!
Indian lifts a total of 300 (140 snatch + 160 in clean and jerk) to claim the first spot on the podium.
Men's 67kg - Final - Weightlifting
Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifts 160 kg in clean and jerk in 2nd attempt! He is ensuring the gold medal is coming. Still let's see.
Men's 67kg - Final - Weightlifting
Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifts 154 kg in clean and jerk!
He had some trouble lifting it and it seems has got cramps. The coaches are looking after him.
TOSS UPDATE India vs Pakistan!
The toss has been delayed as it is still drizzling at Edgbaston, the toss was scheduled at 3:30 PM if rain stopped but still bad news it is. The covers are on, hopefully we can see the action soon. Stay tuned!
Men's 67kg - Final - Weightlifting!
India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga yet to open campaign in clean and jerk. His first attempt will be 160 kg
Swimming
Sajan Prakash finishes 4th in Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 3. Clocks a time of 1:58.99 mins, two seconds less than his Personal best and he won't be able to make it the final.
Cycling
India's Ronaldo Laitonjam qualifies for 1/8 finals of the sprint race. Ronaldo clocked 10.012 secs to finish 13th (out of 26 who started) in qualifying round, enough to progress to the next stage, which will be at 3.30pm IST
Jeremy, remember the name!
The Indian weightlifter lifts 140 kgs to make a Commonwealth Games record. Tries 143kg in third attempt but fails.
Clean and Jerk coming up soon.
Record ALERT!
Jeremy has lifted over 136 kgs for a Games record and was not stopping there increasing it to 140 kgs. However, he failed to lift the 143 but has a massive 10 kgs lead right now.
Weightlifting
Jeremy has increased his first attempt to 136 kgs from 130, the best lift so far is 127 kgs. Edidiong Umoafia has lifted 130 after two failed attempts.
Lawn Bowls
Tania Choudhury registers first victory at CWG 2022 in the women's singles fifth round.
BAD NEWS
Its raining at Edgbaston ahead the India vs Pakistan women cricket match.
It's a bit rainy at Edgbaston ahead of #INDvPAK
It's just a light drizzle, so hopefully it clears up to get a full game, but a delayed toss is possible at this point. pic.twitter.com/pPfDjgUQmx
— Paul Muchmore (@paulmuchmore) July 31, 2022
Team India are here for action!
The girls are here! Let's hear it for #TeamIndia! #B2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/td1IfxEFej
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 31, 2022
HERE WE GO!
The weightlifting event starts! Jeremy Lalrinnunga will go for a solid 130kg in his first Snatch attempt.
Weightlifting 67 kg final
Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the Youth Olympics champion of 2018, will be action soon eyeing a gold for India.
Artistic Gymanstics
Yogeshwar starts with score of 12.350 in rings routine, choses a difficulty of 4.200.
Artistic Gymnastics
Men's all-round final: India's Yogeshwar Singh will be in action with the rotation orders of Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Floor Exercise, Pommel Horse and Horizontal Bar.
Lawn Bowls
India's Tania Choudhury will begin the day against Shauna O'Neill in Section B - Round 5.
Day three of sport at #B2022 is here, who's ready to see what we have lined up for today?
Here's our run down of some of the events to watch today.
Follow the action through the day at https://t.co/8u2EKSwAjk pic.twitter.com/Mh64R4Xfbi
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 31, 2022
It's Day Three, and we have another fun filled morning
Here are your highlights for the next few hours. Let us know what events you're enjoying in the comments below!
Get live updates at
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 31, 2022
Weightlifter Jeremy aims for GOLD
