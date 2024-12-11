Advertisement
AUS W vs IND W Third ODI: Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Hits Century In Perth

But then she made a brilliant comeback and ended up making 105 runs off 109 balls with 14 fours and a six in the third ODI against Australia.

The Indian women’s cricket team star opener Smriti Mandhana created history as she became the first female batter to smash four ODI hundreds in a calendar year. The left-hand batter reached the milestone while taking part in the third ODI against Australia on Wednesday, December 11 at the WACA in Perth. The likes of Belinda Clark (1997), Meg Lanning (2016), Amy Satterthwaite (2016), Sophie Devine (2018), Sidra Amin (2022), Nat Sciver-Brunt (2023) and Laura Wolvaardt (2024) smashed three hundreds in a calendar year.

Mandhana also matched the record of Sri Lankan batter Chamari Athapaththu who scored the most Women’s ODI hundreds (9). Former England skipper Charlotte Edwards and Sciver-Brunt have nine hundreds under their belt. Australian player Meg Lanning holds the feat of most Women’s ODI hundreds (15).

While batting in the first two ODIs, she was able to score only eight and nine runs respectively. But then she made a brilliant comeback and ended up making 105 runs off 109 balls with 14 fours and a six in the third ODI against Australia.

Squads

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper).

Australia Squad: Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield (wicket-keeper), Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wicket-keeper), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

