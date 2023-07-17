'New Haircut, Old Zimbabar...', Babar Azam BRUTALLY Trolled After Failing To Take Pakistan Out Of Trouble In SL vs PAK 1st Test

Pakistan's star batsman and captain, Babar Azam, faced disappointment in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. His dismissal for just 13 runs left Pakistani cricket fans frustrated and led to a wave of criticism on social media. Despite Babar's previous success against Zimbabwe, fans expressed their concern about his performance on a bigger stage. Let's delve into the details of the match and the reactions to Babar's dismissal.

On the second day of the Test match, Pakistan found themselves trailing by 213 runs in their first innings. With a score of 99-4 after 19.3 overs, Pakistan was struggling against Sri Lanka's bowling attack. Babar Azam's dismissal came at a crucial juncture and added to Pakistan's woes.

You gotta feel for Babar Azam, missed out double tentury by just 7 runs _#PAKvsSL || #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/sK7nJgt5aV — Sir BoiesX _ (@BoiesX45) July 17, 2023

Farid Khan prediction ___



Babar Azam got out on 13 runs



- Bobby Badshah they said,

- Babar Ball they said



_ Stats Padder they never said #SLvPAK #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/sBK1So7fzp — Ash (@Ashsay_) July 17, 2023

Minnow batsmen vs Sri Lanka at Galle in 2023:



Curtis Campher: 111

Paul Stirling: 103

Zim babar azam: 13#SLvPAK | #PAKvSL | #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/TtWBDDrXX0 July 17, 2023

How Babar Got Out?

Babar Azam fell victim to Prabath Jayasuriya's bowling, caught behind by Samarawickrama. The delivery, a length ball sliding in on middle from round the wicket, deceived Babar as he looked to work it through the on-side. He managed to get an inside edge onto his pad, resulting in a simple catch for the keeper. Babar's tentativeness and uncertainty regarding the turn led to his downfall.

Reactions on Twitter:

Pakistan fans expressed their disappointment and frustration on Twitter following Babar Azam's dismissal in the Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan Test match. Many fans were disheartened by his early departure and voiced their concerns about his performance. Some fans mentioned that they expected a better innings from their premier batsman and captain. There were also comments suggesting that Babar only performs well against weaker teams like Zimbabwe. The overall sentiment among Pakistani cricket fans was a mixture of disappointment, frustration, and criticism directed towards Babar Azam.

Impact and Expectations:

Babar Azam's dismissal was a blow to Pakistan's hopes of a strong performance in the Test match. The pressure on him to deliver was immense, given his reputation as one of the premier batsmen in the world. Fans, expecting a significant contribution from their captain, were left frustrated and concerned about Pakistan's batting lineup.

Before the match, Babar had expressed confidence in his team's abilities and stressed the importance of consistency across all formats. He highlighted the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose presence brings motivation and inspiration to the team. Babar also mentioned Abrar Ahmed's potential and anticipated a valuable contribution from him in this series and beyond.