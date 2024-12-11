The spotlight was on Babar Azam as Pakistan took on South Africa in the first T20I in Durban. Returning to the T20I side after a prolonged rest, Babar's comeback turned into a nightmare, as he departed for a 4-ball duck. This early dismissal against South Africa's rising star Kwena Maphaka sparked a flurry of criticism online, with fans expressing their disappointment in the once-reliable batter.

Let the party begin Babar Azam love you _ #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/u0xPRR9qpF December 10, 2024

Babar Azam is beyond finished he himself killed the superstar cricketer I am afraid now there's no way back for him — Talha (@nativehooman) December 10, 2024

A batsman like Babar Azam opening in T20 cricket-doesn't it disrespect the format?#SAvPAK — Sandarbh Raj Gupta (@Sandarbh_raj8) December 10, 2024

Aajtak Babar azam ko run bante nahi dekha #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/wwsbmcucH4 December 10, 2024

Babar Azam whenever Pakistan needs him pic.twitter.com/28d9fqiYdS — The StatPadder (@The_statpadder) December 10, 2024

South Africa Sets the Stage with Miller’s Carnage

South Africa, after being put into bat, had a shaky start, losing three wickets within the powerplay and sitting at 28/3. However, David Miller stole the show with a blistering 82 off just 40 balls, guiding the Proteas to a competitive total of 184. His innings, studded with towering sixes and precision boundaries, left Pakistan needing a strong response.

Kwena Maphaka, the young pacer who recently earned an IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals, further solidified his reputation with a pivotal performance in the second innings.

Babar Azam’s Nightmare Return

Opening the innings alongside Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam was expected to anchor Pakistan's chase. Questions had already been raised about his return to the opening spot, particularly after Saim Ayub's recent successes in the role. The decision to reinstate Babar seemed justified on paper, given his track record, but the execution faltered.

Facing Kwena Maphaka, Babar attempted an uppercut off a short-pitched delivery. However, the pace unsettled him, resulting in a mistimed shot that was comfortably caught at third man by Andile Simelane. With that, Babar trudged back to the pavilion, leaving Pakistan reeling at 7/1.

Fans React: "Babar Azam Is Beyond Finished"

The internet was quick to react to Babar's dismissal, with the hashtag #BabarAzam trending across platforms. Fans vented their frustration, many pointing to his prolonged slump in form. Critics highlighted his repeated failures in high-pressure matches and called for his exclusion from the T20I format.

One fan’s post read: "Babar Azam is beyond finished. Time for new blood in the squad." Others were more empathetic, suggesting a break or shift in batting order to help him regain confidence.

Kwena Maphaka: The Rising Star

Maphaka’s dismissal of Babar was the highlight of his spell. The young bowler, who was a standout performer in the U19 World Cup, continues to make strides in international cricket. His ability to outfox an experienced batter like Babar speaks volumes about his potential. The wicket also underlined Maphaka’s knack for handling pressure, a quality that will undoubtedly serve him well in the future.

Babar Azam’s Form: Cause for Concern?

Babar’s recent performances have been underwhelming, with his last significant contribution in T20Is dating back several months. This prolonged dry spell, coupled with his earlier struggles as captain during the T20 World Cup, has raised concerns about his place in the team. While his record still makes him one of Pakistan’s best batters, the pressure to deliver is mounting.

Experts have suggested that Babar’s lean patch might be more psychological than technical. With the South Africa tour offering a fresh slate, it’s crucial for him to regain form, not just for himself but for Pakistan’s stability at the top order.

What’s Next for Babar and Pakistan?

Despite the early setback, Pakistan managed to put up a fight, with Rizwan leading the charge. However, the question remains: can Babar Azam find his footing in the remaining matches? His ability to bounce back will not only silence critics but also reinforce his role as a linchpin in the Pakistan lineup.

For now, the road ahead looks challenging for Babar. With growing calls for change, both from fans and analysts, the onus is on him to prove his mettle. The Durban disaster may just be a blip in a long career, but it has certainly intensified the scrutiny on one of Pakistan’s most celebrated cricketers.