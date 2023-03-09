In the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), England opener Jason Roy led Quetta Gladiators to a remarkable victory against Peshawar Zalmi in a high-scoring match. Despite Peshawar Zalmi setting a daunting target of 240 runs, Roy's exceptional performance helped the Gladiators chase down the total with ease in just 18.2 overs. Roy remained unbeaten on 145 runs off just 63 balls, smashing 20 fours and five sixes to register the highest individual score in PSL history.

Jason Roy has just hit 145* (63) to chase 241 in the PSL _



And you thought he was done _pic.twitter.com/EAfdoBgKN6 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 8, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi had a blistering start to their innings, with openers Saim Ayub and Babar Azam forming a massive partnership of 162 runs off just 81 balls. However, after Ayub's dismissal, the Zalmi's momentum slowed down. Although Babar scored a century, he played a few balls conservatively near his milestone. Rovaman Powell scored 35 off just 18 balls, but it was not enough to stop the Gladiators from making a comeback.

Jason Roy, fresh off an ODI century in Bangladesh, had other ideas in mind as he gave the Zalmi bowlers a tough time. He seemed determined to chase all the runs alone and didn't need anyone else's help. Mohammad Hafeez remained unbeaten on 41 off 18 balls, but Roy was the star of the match, from start to finish. The Gladiators' run chase of 241 was the highest in PSL history, second-best in domestic T20s, and fourth-best in T20s overall.

While the Gladiators are out of the qualification race, Zalmi suffered their fourth loss of the tournament and are currently in the fourth spot. The Babar Azam-led side will have to pull up its socks to ensure that they don't leave it till the end.

The match was also noteworthy for featuring in several records. Roy's unbeaten 145 is the highest individual score in PSL history, while the Gladiators' run chase of 241 is the highest in PSL history, second-best in domestic T20s, and fourth-best in T20s overall. The table above shows the top four highest successful run chases in T20s.

In conclusion, Jason Roy's heroic performance helped Quetta Gladiators achieve a memorable victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. It was a high-scoring match that featured several records, including the highest individual score in PSL history and the highest run chase in PSL history. The Gladiators may have been eliminated from the qualification race, but their performance will go down in history as one of the best in the tournament's history.