LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS 4th Test, Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: India Eye To Clinch Series

Team India are ready to face Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, beginning on Thursday (March 9). India were dominant in the first two Tests of the series but Australia came back in style with a thumping win in the third Test in Indore. The win in the third game got Australia their ticket to the WTC final whereas India now need to win if they want to qualify for the WTC finals.

India's qualification rely on Sri Lanka too if they lose or draw the fourth Test against Australia. However, the hosts will look to clinch the series with a win in Ahmedabad after losing the third game. The ODI series will begin from March 17 in Mumbai between India and Australia. Steve Smith continue to lead the Australian test side after Pat Cummins flew back home to support his ailing mother.