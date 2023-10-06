Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 3 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday (October 6). It is the third game of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. There have been 15 games between these two sides in ODI format so far, with Afghanistan managing to win six games and Bangladesh winning nine. This will be another thrilling match between these two clubs.

The batting-friendly surface of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is anticipated to help the hitters here once more. While spinners will excel in the middle overs, pacers may receive some assistance in the second part of the game. (BAN vs AFG Weather Report From Dharmashala: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?)

Here are the live streaming details of BAN vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023:

When will the AFG vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match be played?

The AFG vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played on 7 October 2023.

At what time will the AFG vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match begin?

The AFG vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST. (BAN Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction)

What is the venue for the AFG vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match?

The AFG vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Where to watch the live telecast of the AFG vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match in India?

The AFG vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the FREE live-streaming of the AFG vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 in India? Live Streaming

The World Cup 2023 AFG vs BAN match can be FREE live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib