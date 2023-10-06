BAN Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 3 in Dharamsala, 1030AM IST, October 7

Cricket World Cup 2023: The ODI World Cup in India has begun and we have had two exciting nail-biting thrillers already. Now, the focus is on matchday 3 which is also a doubleheader as Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in Dharamsala and South Africa will face the might Sri Lanka team. Bangladesh might be seen as underdogs but their head coach Chandika Hathurusingha revealed their intention of winning this World Cup.

"We all want to win the World Cup. Realistically if we win 4-5 games, we give ourselves the chance to get into the semifinals. That is our first aim. To do that, I think we have a good enough team," Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. (BAN vs AFG Weather Report From Dharmashala: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?)

"Our players played a lot in IPL. Other players who didn't play IPL have also played in these conditions because India was our home. We know about the conditions and we will take that advantage with us throughout the tournament," said Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

It is true, so many players like Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahnulaah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and more have experience of Indian conditions. Surely, the team will look to take full advantage of that fact in this tournament.

Bowling average of some notable spinners in the last three World Cups (2015, 2019, 2023)



25.38 Ashwin

26.80 Tahir

36.50 Shadab

36.68 Shakib

36.83 Chahal

37.00 Mujeeb

39.18 Jadeja

45.00 Santner

47.20 Zampa

52.09 Adil Rashid

56.16 Kuldeep

56.83 Mehidy

69.33 Rashid Khan October 6, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib,

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Probable XI: Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.