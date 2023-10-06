BAN Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 3 in Dharamsala, 1030AM IST, October 7
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 3 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN Vs AFG, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Cricket World Cup 2023: The ODI World Cup in India has begun and we have had two exciting nail-biting thrillers already. Now, the focus is on matchday 3 which is also a doubleheader as Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in Dharamsala and South Africa will face the might Sri Lanka team. Bangladesh might be seen as underdogs but their head coach Chandika Hathurusingha revealed their intention of winning this World Cup.
"We all want to win the World Cup. Realistically if we win 4-5 games, we give ourselves the chance to get into the semifinals. That is our first aim. To do that, I think we have a good enough team," Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. (BAN vs AFG Weather Report From Dharmashala: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?)
"Our players played a lot in IPL. Other players who didn't play IPL have also played in these conditions because India was our home. We know about the conditions and we will take that advantage with us throughout the tournament," said Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.
It is true, so many players like Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahnulaah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and more have experience of Indian conditions. Surely, the team will look to take full advantage of that fact in this tournament.
Bowling average of some notable spinners in the last three World Cups (2015, 2019, 2023)
25.38 Ashwin
26.80 Tahir
36.50 Shadab
36.68 Shakib
36.83 Chahal
37.00 Mujeeb
39.18 Jadeja
45.00 Santner
47.20 Zampa
52.09 Adil Rashid
56.16 Kuldeep
56.83 Mehidy
69.33 Rashid KhanMazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 6, 2023
Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction
Keepers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Mushfiqur Rahim
Batsmen – Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ibrahim Zadran, Towhid Hridoy
All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib,
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XIs
Probable XI: Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.
Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Live Tv