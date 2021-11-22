Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2021: Babar Azam says THIS when Google asked about his marriage plans

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was recently put on the spot when he had to answer the most frequently asked questions about the prolific batsman on Google. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video on social media where Babar had to answer some tough questions of his fans posted on Google search engine.

One of the biggest questions for the 27-year-old skipper was when he would get married. “Even I don’t know that. My family members know and for now, my focus is on cricket,” Babar said answering the question about his marriage.

According to sources, Babar Azam is engaged to his paternal cousin to get married but a date for the wedding has not been finalised yet.

Watch the video of Babar Azam answering questions here…

Babar recently led his team into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Though his team was knocked out against Australia, Babar ended the tournament as the highest run-getter and was the only player to get more than 300 runs – 303. He is currently leading the side in the third T20 against Bangladesh on Monday (November 22) with Pakistan already leading the series 2-0.

The first question was where does Babar Azam lives? “Everyone knows, I live in Lahore and the specialty of the city is that you get all types of famous dishes. There are many cricketing legends from this city as well,” he said.

The Pakistan captain was then asked about his earnings, to which he cheekily replied, “I can’t reveal this, but I can say it is less than you think.”

The last question on who is the idol of Babar Azam, he replied that he has been following AB de Villiers from the very beginning. “I have tried to copy him many times. He was one of the best during his time. He has performed everywhere, which is why I follow him a lot,” Babar said.

