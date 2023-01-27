topStoriesenglish2566443
'Batsman or Joker?,' Fans SLAM Rahul Tripathi for Poor Show in IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Check here

IND vs NZ: Checkout angry fan reactions as Rahul Tripathi departs for a duck in India vs New Zealand 1st T20I below

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

IND vs NZ: A lot of fingers were raised toward Team India batter Rahul Tripathi who was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday (January 27). Notably, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter replaced veteran batter Virat Kohli at number 3 for India. This was Tripathi's third T20I match for India in which he could not make any sort of positive impact after getting out off Jacob Duffy's ball in the third over. 

Chasing 177, India found themselves in a tricky situation as Ishan Kishan departed early followed by Rahul Tripathi's wicket in the next over. The SRH batter clearly had big shoes to fill-in replacing Kohli in the lineup and fans were not happy with his performance in the first match against New Zealand of the 3-match series.

Veteran batters like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the T20I series against New Zealand which left space for newcomers and young guns like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi. (more to follow)

