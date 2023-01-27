'Batsman or Joker?,' Fans SLAM Rahul Tripathi for Poor Show in IND vs NZ 1st T20I, Check here

IND vs NZ: A lot of fingers were raised toward Team India batter Rahul Tripathi who was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday (January 27). Notably, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter replaced veteran batter Virat Kohli at number 3 for India. This was Tripathi's third T20I match for India in which he could not make any sort of positive impact after getting out off Jacob Duffy's ball in the third over.

Chasing 177, India found themselves in a tricky situation as Ishan Kishan departed early followed by Rahul Tripathi's wicket in the next over. The SRH batter clearly had big shoes to fill-in replacing Kohli in the lineup and fans were not happy with his performance in the first match against New Zealand of the 3-match series.

Rahul Tripathi the way he played compelled us to think that , Is he a batsman or a joker ?

Same way Arshdeep is also a joker Who has got nothing to do with bowling.. — Dharam (@Dharram03) January 27, 2023

BCCI is Replacing Virat Kohli ( 34)

With Rahul Tripathi (32) in T20 #INDVsNZT20 January 27, 2023

Rahul tripathi fanbois be like pic.twitter.com/wgsrdD3Az2 — Manu (@Manu_k333) January 27, 2023

Nothing just Rahul Tripathi is saving his batting talent for IPL and @SunRisers — Sanam Patel (@patelsanam) January 27, 2023

Khila liya Rahul tripathi bhejo abh ghr practice krni hogi ipl ki — Dikshant (@Danny212002) January 27, 2023

Veteran batters like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the T20I series against New Zealand which left space for newcomers and young guns like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi. (more to follow)