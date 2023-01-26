IND:15-3(3.1) | IND VS NZ, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rahul Tripathi Departs, IND in Deep Trouble
India Vs New Zealand, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE updates from Ranchi for IND vs NZ 1st T20I match. Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st T20 here.
After whitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series, Team India now shift their focus on the three T20Is with a number of senior players being rested. Hardik Pandya has got the opportunity to lead the Men in Blue once again and there are some exciting players in the squad available for him. New Zealand will be led by Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who takes over from stand-in skipper Tom Latham.
Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Prithvi Shaw has made a comeback to the T20I squad of India after a gap of 1.5 years and it will exciting to see who will open for the Men in Blue. Shubman Gill or Shaw? Or will both of these batters will open leaving Ishan Kishan out or maybe him going down the order. Another interesting choice Pandya has to make is between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
A few months ago, Gill was not being preferred in the T20I side. However, his impressive knocks in the ODI format has got the youngster a good chance to prove his worth in the shorter format as well. Notably, Gill played a crucial part in the Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 winning season.
On the other hand, New Zealand are looking for revenge after being clean swept in the 3-match ODI series. The absence of key players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Jimmy Neesham certainly hurt the Kiwis but they will look to make a statement in the T20Is.
Check Live Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 1st T20 here.
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: NZ on top
Shubman Gill 7 (6) caught by Finn Allen bowled by Mitchell Santner. India on the backfoot at the moment after losing 3 wickets in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have a big task up their sleeves at the moment.
IND - 27/3 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Score: Another one!
Rahul Tripathi 0 (6) caught behind by Devon Conway bowled by Jacob Duffy. Disappointing innings for Tripathi as he departs for a duck. Duffy is visibly enjoying the pitch.
IND - 15/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I: GONE!
Bowled him! Ishan Kishan bowled in by Michael Bracewell. He departs for 4 off 5 balls, India off to a bad start in their chase of 177 runs.
IND - 10/1 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Score: India need 177 to win
New Zealand finish at 176 after 20 overs. Team India need 177 runs to win the contest. Fifty from Devon Conway along with Daryl Mitchell fiery knock of 59 helps the Kiwis get a competitive total on board. Mitchell scored those runs over a strike rate of 200 and he scored 27 off Arshdeep's last over.
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: Mitchell to go big
All eyes on Daryl Mitchell as New Zealand eye to get as many runs as possible from the last two overs. Mitchell Santner walks in at this point of time to make the most of the remaining 12 balls.
NZ - 143/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Score: Arshdeep strikes
Devon Conway 52 (35) caught by Deepak Hooda bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Big wicket! India bounce back with a wicket as Conway tries to go big but miscues it for an easy catch to Hooda.
NZ - 139/4 (17.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: Conway hits fifty
Devon Conway has completed his fifty in 31 balls with 7 boundaries and 1 maximum so far. India still hunting for his wicket but the spinners duty is finished now. Pressure on the pacers now to keep the Kiwis batters quiet and restrict them to a total below 160.
NZ - 129/3 (16.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Score: NZ eye big total
Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell in the middle for New Zealand as they eye a competitive total against India. Shivam Mavi brought into the attack by Hardik Pandya to restrict the flow of runs.
IND - 117/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: NZ keep wickets in hand
Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips keep New Zealand on top as India fail to break the partnership. Pandya needs to make a move now as both batters get settle to attack in the coming overs.
NZ - 96/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: 10 overs gone
Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips in the middle for New Zealand as they reach the half-way mark. Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack by skipper Hardik Pandya to get a wicket.
NZ - 79/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: Umran Malik taken to the cleaners
Devon Conway gets two boundaries and one maximum off Umran Malik's over, New Zealand are very much in this contest as India keep on leaking runs.
NZ - 73/2 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Score: IND bounce back
Chapman 9 (4) caught and bowled by Washington Sundar, Finn Allen 35 (23) caught by Suryakumar Yadav in the second ball of the over and in the last ball Chapman gets dismissed. India bounce back with the fifth over.
NZ - 47/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Score and Updates: NZ on the charge
Two fours from the first over and another two in the second over by Arshdeep Singh. New Zealand are off to a fine start in their first match against India.
NZ - 23/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: Here we go!
Finn Allen and Devon Conway open the batting for New Zealand. Captain Hardik Pandya attacks the stumps with the new ball eyeing early wickets for India.
NZ - 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: Playing XI
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Score: Toss report
Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first. India will chase against New Zealand in the first T20I of the 3-match series.
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav?
Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav? Who will get the chance in the playing eleven of India today against New Zealand? It can be both but that would mean Pandya will play three spinners in the eleven.
India's probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: Toss coming up shortly
Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner will be coming out for toss shortly in the first T20I between India and New Zealand. Toss time is 6:30 PM (IST). Stay tuned!
India vs New Zealand T20 LIVE: Dhoni will come to watch match?
The first T20I between India and New Zealand is taking place in Ranchi, home town of legendary former Indian captain MS Dhoni. He came to the Indian dressing room after the practice session yesterday and clicked pictures with the cricketers. But will 'Mahi Bhai' come on the match day to watch the team in action? Knowing MSD, you cannot predict anything but Ranchi crowd will roar hard if they spot him inside.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Updates: Where to Live Stream match?
The first T20I between India and New Zealand will begin at 7 pm IST at JSCA stadium in Ranchi. You can watch the match on Hotstar and Stat Sports Network.
India vs New Zealand T20I LIVE: Probable XI?
Here's what India's probable playing 11 could look like: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav
India vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: How fast can Umran Malik bowl?
Pacers like Umran Malik are a big relief for any captain in T20Is. The game needs a Mark Wood, a Umran Malik, a Lockie Ferguson to come in middle overs and break partnerships through brutal pace. All eyes will be Umran who consistently hits 145 kph or more and goes into 150s every now and then. 156.9 kmph is the fastest he has bowled, that was in IPL 2022 and he will be eager to break that mark. Will he do that in this series? Only time will tell.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Prithvi Shaw returns
Prithvi Shaw, all thanks to his brilliant run in the domestic cricket, will mark a return to the national team. But he won't play the first T20I it seems as told by Hardik Pandya in the press conference on Thursday. He said that Shubman Gill is their first-choice opener and that will not change in this series. But if and when Shaw gets a chance, he would like to make a big statement with the bat.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: All eyes on SKY
He is World No 1 and was recently awarded the ICC Men's T20I Cricket of the Year award. He is Suryakumar Yadav and all eyes will be on him as he looks to continue good show with the bat in hand. SKY will also be the vice-captain in the series. It will be the first time he will be in a leadership role of any sort in an Indian team.
IND vs NZ 1st T20: Wasim Jaffer picks his Playing XI
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has picked his Playing XI for the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 today. Jaffer has selected Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal, check his other picks here...
My India XI for tonight:
Ishan (wk)
Gill
Tripathi
SKY
Hardik (c)
Hooda
Sundar
Mavi
Kuldeep
Umran
Arshdeep
What's yours? #INDvNZ
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 27, 2023
IND vs NZ 1st T20: India hold edge in Head-to-Head
Team India have the edge over New Zealand in the Head-to-Head clashes between the two sides in T20I cricket. In 22 T20I matches, India have won 12 and the Black Caps have won 9 times. Can India maintain their superiority over New Zealand in the three-match T20I series starting in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).
IND vs NZ: Ruturaj Gaikwad OUT with wrist injury
Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand due to a wrist injury. The 24-year-old has been sent to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. "He is out of the series with wrist injury," a BCCI source told PTI.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20: Check Top Fantasy Picks
Shubman Gill or Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner or Arshdeep Singh. Who should be your Top fantasy picks?
Check India vs NZ 1st T20 Dream11 Picks here.
India vs New Zealand: India have NEVER lost a T20 match at Ranchi
Team India have won all three T20I matches held at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi till date. Out of those three, India won a T20I against New Zealand as well back in November 2021.
Can Hardik Pandya's Team India continue their unbeaten streak in Ranchi after the India vs NZ 1st T20 today?
IND vs NZ 1st T20: Check Live Streaming details
Hardik Pandya-led Team India will take on New Zealand in the 1st of three T20 matches in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).
Check Live Streaming details of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 here.
IND vs NZ: Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal battle for 1 spot
'KulCha' or Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who played together in the final ODI in Indore will be battling for the single spot as Hardik Pandya-led India get ready to take on New Zealand in the first T20 in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Predicted XI
Hardik Pandya has already informed Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will open for India but what will be the remaining lineup?
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allan, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: MS Dhoni meets Team India
The first T20I between India and New Zealand will take place in Ranchi. MS Dhoni met the Indian team ahead the clash against the Kiwis. Watch the video below.
GOAT MS Dhoni meet the Indian team.pic.twitter.com/n2tlsGkKI6
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2023
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out
Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand due to a wrist injury, a PTI source confirmed.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Score: Weather report
Good news for cricket fans! As per weather reports, there is no chance of rain in Ranchi during the match. The conditions are ideal for a cricket match.
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Gill or Shaw?
Hardik Pandya had an interesting reply on whether Prithvi Shaw will play in the first game or not.
"Shaw will have to wait for his opportunity as Gill has done very well and was already part of the T20 team," Pandya said.
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: MS Dhoni meets Team India
Former India captain MS Dhoni met the young guns of India's T20 team ready to take on New Zealand in the first T20I in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE: Predicted Playing XI
IND: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
NZ: Devon Conway, Finn Allan, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Score: Tickets availability
The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match is set to take place on Friday (January 27) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
LIVE IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match taking place in Ranchi. Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue and look for similar results like the ODI series.
