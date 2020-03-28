BCCI celebrates 11 million followers on Twitter, urges fans not to forget practicing social distancing

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday celebrated 11 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter while also asking its fans not to forget maintaining social distancing amid 21-day lockdown in the country to combat the threat of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

BCCI took to Twitter to share the news of their 11 million followers by posting a picture featuring some well-known Indian players.

"As we celebrate our growing community on Twitter, do not forget to practice social distancing.#StayHomeStaySafe," the country's cricket governing body wrote.

As we celebrate our growing community on Twitter, do not forget to practice social distancing.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sowVlHKbnv — BCCI (@BCCI) March 27, 2020

In the photo, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma, batsman Shreyas Iyer, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, Indian women cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, pacer Poonam Yadav and batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues can all be seen maintaining social distance.

Earlier this week, the BCCI came up with a 'friendly guide' which the citizens can follow to stop the further spread of the deadly COVID-19.(Also Read: BCCI shares 'friendly guide' to battle coronavirus)

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the country's cricket board shared a series of cricket references in order to guide its fans how to tackle the novel virus.

The BCCI posted a picture of former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a caption, "How to battle Coronavirus - A friendly Guide."

The do's and dont's listed by the BCCI were Stay indoors and don't venture out, If you have to get out then maintain distance, ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands, help with household chores, pass on important information to everyone, emerge victorious together.

Notably, all the cricket activities across the world have come to standstill due to fear of coronavirus. The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa slated to take place from March 12 to 18 was called off recently, while the BCCI decided to postpone the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 amid coronavirus pandemic.