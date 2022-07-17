Big boost for IPL as ICC likely to keep 75 days window in next FTP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to have its dedicated two-and-a-half-month exclusive window from the next Futures Tours and Programme (FTP) of the ICC starting in 2024, with no international cricket scheduled during the period. Every year, the period from the last week of March to the first week of June is an all-but-formalised window for the IPL.

According to ESPNcricinfo, it has had a near-official window in the season for many years and the proposal about IPL getting extended to two-and-half months was mentioned by BCCI secretary Jay Shah last month. Very small international cricket has been planned during that period over the four years.

According to ESPNcricinfo, IPL is set to have its dedicated two-and-a-half-month exclusive window. The period from the end of March to the start of June has been marked as the window of the IPL in the FTP draft of 2023-27.

ECB and Cricket Australia have received a window for their leagues - The Hundred and Big Bash. The period is quite less, however, in comparison to the IPL window.

IPL 2022 had the most number of matches. This year, there were 10 teams and 74 matches were played. Between 2014 and 2021, the league was played between eight teams and had 60 matches per season. According to the BCCI, the number of matches will increase to 74 in 2023, 84 in 2025-2026 and 94 in 2027. Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest cricket league in the world. Recently its media rights have been sold for Rs 48,390 crore.