Blow for India as Wriddhiman Saha doubtful for Australia Test series with injury

In what may come as a critical blow to India’s chances in their much anticipated upcoming Test series away against Australia, seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha remains a doubt for the tour with a hamstring tear.

The news was revealed by SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner as he came out for the toss for their Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals. Warner said that Saha, who had missed their last game, was out for a second game running with a torn hamstring. Saha's setback was further confirmed in an ESPNcricinfo report.

Saha, 36, was named in the Indian squad for the four match Test series and based on recent form, he would have been the first choice wicketkeeper but the injury has most likely put paid to his chances.

Known for his gritty batting and calm demeanor under pressure, Saha once again staked his claim for the India role with some fantastic performances in the ongoing IPL 2020. While many critics had put a question mark over Saha’s age, the Bengal cricketer gave a befitting reply with his performances.

When SunRisers were struggling to stay alive in IPL 2020, in a last bid effort, Wriddhiman Saha was brought into the XI to open the innings in place of the big-hitting Jonny Bairstow. The change worked immediately with Saha scoring a match-winning 87 (off 45 balls) in his very first game – looking in scintillating form.

Saha followed it up with scores of 39 and 58* - all being critical to SRH’s victories – thus ensuring their qualification to the Playoffs from a situation where they looked down and out.

India is slated to play three ODI's, three T20I's and four Test matches in Australia in a tour which is slated to begin on November 27.