BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests COVID-19 positive, admitted in hospital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19. The test results of Ganguly's COVID test came in late on Monday (December 27) night and the former India captain has been in isolation since then.

Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in January this year with chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium. The 48-year-old former India southpaw had undergone angioplasty following a mild heart attack but had tested negative for COVID-19 back then.

"Ganguly is admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 but currently asymptomatic," BCCI sources told Zee News English on Tuesday (December 28).

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities. The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

“He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable,” a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly’s health, told news agency PTI.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

