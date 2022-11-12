topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

BREAKING: Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bangalore

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022

Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming TATA IPL Season 2023. He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh.
 
Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.
 
In the 2023 edition of the Tata IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians – his 2018 franchise when he played 5 matches and picked as many wickets.

Live Tv

IPL 2023Royal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansJason Behrendorff

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss