topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

WATCH: AB de Villiers spotted playing 'street cricket' in Mumbai, video goes VIRAL

In the viral clip, de Villiers can be seen playing his iconic straight drive while being surrounded by fans who are watching the great South Africa batter having some fun

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: AB de Villiers spotted playing 'street cricket' in Mumbai, video goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers, well known to world as 'Mr. 360' of cricket is making the most of his time in India as he is in the country to meet with his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management. Recently, de Villiers was spotted playing street cricket in Mumbai with some fans. The video of de Villiers batting on the streets of Mumbai is being circled around the social media as fans speculate that the legendary batter is in India to take up a new role in the RCB management.

In the viral clip, de Villiers can be seen playing his iconic straight drive while being surrounded by fans who are watching the great South Africa batter having some fun.

Checkout the video here...

AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including IPL, after the 2020 season. However, he had promised the RCB fans that he will return to RCB in some other role. Earlier, RCB informed the fans that someone who said he will back in RCB has arrived in Bengaluru. De Villiers' tweet came right after RCB's update.   

"He once said he'll be back in RCB. Surprise surprise! He's home, he's in Bengaluru today. Guess who?," wrote RCB on their Twitter feed.

Fans around the globe are very curious to know whether de Villiers has returned to RCB again as a batter or for some other role after announcing his retirement a couple of years earlier. IPL 2022 was the first time in many years that AB de Villiers did not feature for RCB as he had announced his retirement last year.

Live Tv

IPL 2023AB de VilliersRoyal Challengers BangaloreRCBAB de Villiers playing street cricketStreet cricket mumbai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss