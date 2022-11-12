WATCH: AB de Villiers spotted playing 'street cricket' in Mumbai, video goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers, well known to world as 'Mr. 360' of cricket is making the most of his time in India as he is in the country to meet with his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management. Recently, de Villiers was spotted playing street cricket in Mumbai with some fans. The video of de Villiers batting on the streets of Mumbai is being circled around the social media as fans speculate that the legendary batter is in India to take up a new role in the RCB management.

In the viral clip, de Villiers can be seen playing his iconic straight drive while being surrounded by fans who are watching the great South Africa batter having some fun.

Checkout the video here...

AB De Villiers playing street cricket with fans in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/diVDLx86BH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2022

AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including IPL, after the 2020 season. However, he had promised the RCB fans that he will return to RCB in some other role. Earlier, RCB informed the fans that someone who said he will back in RCB has arrived in Bengaluru. De Villiers' tweet came right after RCB's update.

"He once said he'll be back in RCB. Surprise surprise! He's home, he's in Bengaluru today. Guess who?," wrote RCB on their Twitter feed.

Fans around the globe are very curious to know whether de Villiers has returned to RCB again as a batter or for some other role after announcing his retirement a couple of years earlier. IPL 2022 was the first time in many years that AB de Villiers did not feature for RCB as he had announced his retirement last year.