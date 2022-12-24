topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
SHAHID AFRIDI

BREAKING: Shahid Afridi appointed as chairman of selection committee for Pakistan cricket

Shahid Afridi is the new chairman of selection committe of the Pakistan cricket team

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Shahid Afridi appointed as chairman of selection committee for Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the new chairman of the selection committee of the Pakistan cricket team on interim basis. The decision comes just days after Najam Sethi took over as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president after Ramiz Raza's sacking.

(More to follow)

Live Tv

Shahid AfridiPakistan Cricket BoardSelection committee chairmanPakistanPakistan cricket team

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022