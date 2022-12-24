BREAKING: Shahid Afridi appointed as chairman of selection committee for Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the new chairman of the selection committee of the Pakistan cricket team on interim basis. The decision comes just days after Najam Sethi took over as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president after Ramiz Raza's sacking.

