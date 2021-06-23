'Chura Ke Dil Mera': Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma set stage on fire - WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are well known for complimenting each other on social media and fans often get a glimpse of the celebrity couple releasing their fun videos on various platforms.

A day after celebrating six months of togetherness, Dhanashree on Wednesday presented their fans with a new video, which showed the crickter grooving on popular Bollywood numbers and acing it.

In the video, the couple are seen performing on songs like “Chura Ke Dil Mera”, “Saato Janam Tujhko Paate” and “Tumse Milke Dil Ka.”

While Dhanashree is a top-notch dancer and choreographer, the spinner made sure he didn't fall behind, something which the former acknowledged and wrote: "You’ve actually performed so well @yuzi_chahal23 can definitely see your efforts."

Dhanashree speaking on her relationship with the spinner had earlier said that she met Chahal through dancing.

“We met through dancing. Yuzi came up to me and said, ‘Hey I want to learn dancing’,” she had revealed in one of her video, which also had a small clip from this performance.

The couple had solemenised their relationship on December 22, 2020.

Here is the full video: