Yuzvendra Chahal shares lovey-dovey message for wife Dhanashree Verma on their six-month anniversary – check out

Indian cricket team's star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, on Tuesday (June 22) shared a romantic message for his wife Dhanashree Verma as the couple completes six months of their marriage.

Chahal took to Instagram to share a cute picture, in which he and Dhanashree can be posing while standing in a balcony. The RCB spinner captioned the pic, "Happy six months wifey #loveyou".

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 and the couple has always been a delight for their fans, sharing funny reels and pictures on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Chahal will be next seen in action against Sri Lanka as the Men in Blue will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the Island nation.

The tour begins with the ODIs to be played on July 13, 16, and 18, followed by the T20Is on 21, 23, and 25. All the matches would be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India squad for SL ODIs and T20Is: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya