The Indian women cricket team led by all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur landed in Birmingham on Monday (July 25) to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which gets underway on Thursday (July 28). Team India is in Group A along with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados and will play their opening game against Meg Lanning’s side on Thursday (July 29).

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had given a send-off to the Indian contingent at different airports in India. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led cricket team left for the Commonwealth Games from Bengaluru on July 25.

“Glimpses from Indian women’s cricket team’s arrival in Birmingham for #CWG2022. Keep your #Cheer4India messages coming in,” SAI said in a tweet.

Women’s cricket will make a debut at the Commonwealth Games, with the matches to be played in the T20I format at Edgbaston. For the first time, cricket will feature at the Commonwealth Games since a List A men’s tournament was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Cricket fixtures

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Barbados

Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Australia vs India – July 29, 3:30 PM

Pakistan vs Barbados – July 29, 10:30 PM

India vs Pakistan – July 31, 3:30 PM

Barbados vs Australia – July 31, 10:30 PM

Australia vs Pakistan – August 3, 3:30 PM

India vs Barbados – August 3, 10:30 PM

Commonwealth Games 2022 Full squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vs), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana. Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.

Australia: Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (Captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.

Barbados: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams.

Where can I watch Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket matches LIVE in India?

Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket matches will be LIVE on Sony Six Network on TV and can be livestreamed on SonyLiv website and app.