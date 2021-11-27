Ind vs NZ 1st Test Day 3, Highlights: India lead by 63 runs at stumps

27 November 2021, 16:33 PM
This brings us to the end of the day's coverage.
Day 3 belonged to India. Brilliant effort from the spinners to get India back into the game after all bowlers went wicket-less on Day 2. New Zealand dropped guard and that has not helped much. India now have a decent lead and would look to bat at least beyond Tea on Day 4 to give a strong target to NZ.
Join our coverage again tomorrow at 9.30 am IST. Good bye for now.
27 November 2021, 16:12 PM
Stumps, Day3!
Light has been offered to India and they have take it, so an early stumps again. Mayank and Pujara at the crease for India, they will resume the innings from tomorrow morning. Gill the only wicket to fall today for India.
IND 14/1; lead by 63 runs
27 November 2021, 15:58 PM
OUT! IND 2/1; lead by 51 runs
Jamieson gets his 50th Test wicket in only his 9th Test. He cleans up Shubman Gill on the first of the his spell in the second innings. India one down quickly.
27 November 2021, 15:11 PM
NZ bowled out for 296
Ashwin picks up the last wicket of the NZ innings, gets his third. Somerville the last man to walk back, goes for 6 off 52 balls.
India lead by 29 runs in second innings. Gill and Agarwal to begin second innings in about ten minutes.
27 November 2021, 15:06 PM
NZ 270/8, trail by 75 runs
Wicket for India and Axar Patel. Five-wicket haul for the spinner. Another one in his bag. He has cleaned up Tim Southee. He walks back for 5. Good effort all day from India. Fielding has been top notch as well.
27 November 2021, 14:57 PM
NZ 266/7, trail by 79 runs
Axar has removed Tom Blundell and Tim Southee has joined Kyle Jamieson in the middle. Spinners continue to bowl long spells for India. Ashwin is seen warming up and he might be in anytime soon now.
27 November 2021, 13:34 PM
Axar shines, NZ 249/6 at Tea break
Axar Patel spun a web as New Zealand lost four wickets in the second session of the ongoing Day 3 of the first Test against India here at Green Park, Kanpur on Saturday.
At tea break on Day 3, New Zealand's score read 249/6 -- with the visitors still trailing by 96 runs. Tom Blundell (10*) and Kyle Jamieson (2*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.
27 November 2021, 13:07 PM
Axar on a roll!
Axar has struck once again and this time his victim is well-set batter Tom Latham, who was just five runs short of completing his century. Latham charged down the pitch but missed the ball completely as wicket-keeper KS Bharat stumped him. Latham st (sub)Srikar Bharat b Axar 95(282) [4s-10]
27 November 2021, 12:51 PM
Axar strikes again
Axar picks his second wicket in quick succession as he removes Henry Nicholls, who misses the sweep and is given LBW! New Zealand are now four down. Nicholls lbw b Axar 2(9)
27 November 2021, 12:44 PM
Axar removes Taylor
Axar Patel picks his first wicket of the match as he gets rid of Ross Taylor, who edges it to the wicket-keeper. New Zealand are now three down. Ross Taylor c (sub)Srikar Bharat b Axar 11(28) [4s-1]
27 November 2021, 11:36 AM
NZ cross 200-run mark
Latham has kept New Zealand in front with his sensible batting so far. The opener is nearing century as the Kiwis have crossed the 200-run mark. NZ 213/2 after 93 overs
27 November 2021, 11:32 AM
Umesh Yadav removes Kane Williamson
India pacer Umesh Yadav strikes just before lunch to trap New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in front of stumps. A much-needed wicket for the hosts to boost their confidence. Williamson lbw b Umesh Yadav 18(64) [4s-2]
27 November 2021, 10:19 AM
Ashwin removes Will young
Finally, a breakthrough for India as Ashwin removes Young, who was looking in solid form and nearing the century mark. It was a faint edge and substitute wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat took a superb low catch to help India take their first wicket of the match. Will Young c (sub)Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 89(214) [4s-15]
27 November 2021, 09:23 AM
Tom Latham, Will Young resume innings for NZ
NZ openers Latham (50*) and Young (75*) have resumed the innings for the Black Caps. The duo stitched a 100-run plus partnership on Day 2 and they will aim to extend it.