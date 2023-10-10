trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673587
Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Can't Wait For Virat Kohli vs Naveen Ul Haq Round 2,' Fans Set Social Media On Fire Ahead Of India vs Afghanistan Clash, Check Here

Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq will once again be in action in the India vs Afghanistan match in Delhi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
As Team India prepare themselves to lock horns with Afghanistan in match no. 9 of the 2023 World Cup in New Delhi, a lot of fans have shown their excitement of social media for the face off between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq. Ring any bells? No? Let us take you through the whole scene again. During the IPL 2023 season earlier this year, the duo were involved in a ugly spat during the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants clash.

During the match in Lucknow, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Naveen-ul-Haq of Lucknow Super Giants got into a heated dispute. During the pre-match briefing before the Cricket World Cup game, the incident between the two was brought up once more. (Watch: Virat Kohli And Co Exchange Words With Pitch Invader Jarvo During India vs Australia Clash)

"And what happened in the ground, that aggression comes to every player, it's not about India and Afghanistan. So, it can come to everyone. So, this happened and still like if you see a lot of our players, we have idols from Indian team like Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid," said the Afghanistan captain ahead of the game against India about Kohli and Naveen's scenario.

Meanwhile, here's how fans are reacting on social media...

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.

