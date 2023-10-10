As Team India prepare themselves to lock horns with Afghanistan in match no. 9 of the 2023 World Cup in New Delhi, a lot of fans have shown their excitement of social media for the face off between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq. Ring any bells? No? Let us take you through the whole scene again. During the IPL 2023 season earlier this year, the duo were involved in a ugly spat during the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants clash.

During the match in Lucknow, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Naveen-ul-Haq of Lucknow Super Giants got into a heated dispute. During the pre-match briefing before the Cricket World Cup game, the incident between the two was brought up once more. (Watch: Virat Kohli And Co Exchange Words With Pitch Invader Jarvo During India vs Australia Clash)

"And what happened in the ground, that aggression comes to every player, it's not about India and Afghanistan. So, it can come to everyone. So, this happened and still like if you see a lot of our players, we have idols from Indian team like Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid," said the Afghanistan captain ahead of the game against India about Kohli and Naveen's scenario.

Meanwhile, here's how fans are reacting on social media...

Virat Kohli at his home ground against Naveen ul Haq in a World Cup match, with Kohli Kohli chants and them stepping out from Virat Kohli Pavilion. It is going to be crazy pic.twitter.com/53j3Q86Ehl — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) October 9, 2023

Kohli Kohli chants infront of Naveen ul haq. We're massive Virat Kohli FC pic.twitter.com/HOQfOPdGLO October 7, 2023

Be prepared Naveen ul haq, Virat Kohli will show you levels in his home town on 11th.



It could be the last game of your ODI career. pic.twitter.com/6V1GOwMnpL — leisha (@katyxkohli17) October 8, 2023

Virat Kohli ending Naveen ul haq career in similar way tomorrow!!pic.twitter.com/NKdnRDXUTa — Priyanshu (@PriyanshuVK18K) October 10, 2023

Imagine Virat Kohli recreating this with naveen ul haq in Delhi



Be ready Naveen ul haq king Kohli will show you levels on 11th in his home ground pic.twitter.com/HyeSpAeioB — Kevin (@imkevin149) October 9, 2023

Naveen ul haq should be scared, he should be very scared, biscuit "Virat Kohli" gonna destroy his career - Ab de Villiers



Naveen already shivering pic.twitter.com/CyzzQSOAWM October 10, 2023

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.