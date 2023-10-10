trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673304
Watch: Virat Kohli And Co Exchange Words With Pitch Invader Jarvo During India vs Australia Clash

Cricket World Cup 2023: Kohli, Rahul and Siraj were seen exchanging some words with the pitch invader.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Watch: Virat Kohli And Co Exchange Words With Pitch Invader Jarvo During India vs Australia Clash Source: Twitter

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, match five of the World Cup 2023 featured the Indian cricket team taking on Australia. On a hot, bright day in Chennai, the Australia captain chose to bat first after winning the toss. One of the game's funnier moments occurred when spectators saw "Jarvo 69." He was seen entering the pitch as usual and talking to Virat Kohli while donning the India jersey. He was soon removed from the pitch by security forces. He travelled from the United Kingdom to support the Indian squad, which caught the attention of many.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, just seconds before Kohli said something to Jarvo, Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul looked frustrated by the pitch invader. The India vs Australia clash was a nail-biting thriller as at one point the hosts were really in a tricky spot with 3 wickets down in their chase of 200.

