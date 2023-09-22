trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665832
Here's Why Pakistan Fans Are Unhappy With ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Anthem

What sets this outrage apart is the concern raised by Pakistani fans regarding their national flag's size within the anthem video.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently unveiled the official anthem for the highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Titled 'Dil Jashn Bole,' the music video featuring Ranveer Singh and Dhanashree Verma has sparked outrage, particularly among Pakistan cricket fans. Notably, the controversy centers around the size of the Pakistani national flag displayed in the anthem video. This article delves into the discontent among Pakistan cricket enthusiasts and the broader context of their dissatisfaction with the ICC.

Anthem Unveiled and Immediate Backlash

Upon the release of 'Dil Jashn Bole' last Wednesday, cricket fans worldwide took to social media to express their disappointment. The anthem, composed by Pritam, aimed to capture the emotions of the global cricket community with a blend of traditional Indian instruments and an international touch. However, it failed to resonate with many fans.

Pakistani Fans' Unique Grievance

What sets this outrage apart is the concern raised by Pakistani fans regarding their national flag's size within the anthem video. In a brief segment, viewers noticed that the Pakistan flag appeared smaller in comparison to those of other nations. This discovery led to sharp criticism, not only of the ICC but also of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Social Media Outcry

Pakistani cricket enthusiasts wasted no time expressing their frustration on social media platforms. They felt that this portrayal diminished Pakistan's significance in the Cricket World Cup. Comments such as "Cheap stunts from BCCI" and the hope that "the Pakistan flag will Fly High in India on 19th November" flooded Twitter and other platforms.

A Pattern of Discontent

This isn't the first time Pakistani cricket fans have raised concerns about the ICC's treatment of their team. In a previous promotional video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Pakistan's limited screen time and perceived lack of recognition for their team's prowess left fans disappointed. The discontent has been simmering, and the anthem controversy has further fueled it.

Looking Ahead

Despite the anthem controversy, Pakistan is gearing up for the World Cup. Their campaign begins on October 6th against the Netherlands, and fans are hoping for a strong showing on the field to complement their passion in the stands.

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 anthem 'Dil Jashn Bole' has ignited a firestorm of criticism, particularly from Pakistan cricket fans who feel slighted by the size of their national flag in the video. While the anthem aims to unite cricket fans worldwide, it has unintentionally deepened the discontent among a passionate fan base. As the tournament approaches, it remains to be seen if this controversy will have any lasting impact on the spirit of cricket's biggest event.

