'Take My Shoulder...', Pakistan Fans React As Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of Cricket World Cup 2023

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistan's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad has been hit by a significant setback. The talented fast bowler, Naseem Shah, who was expected to play a pivotal role in Pakistan's World Cup campaign, will be forced to miss the tournament due to an injury sustained during the Super Four encounter against India in the Asia Cup. The omission of Naseem Shah has left Pakistan cricket fans in dismay, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt during the tournament. In this article, we explore the impact of Naseem Shah's injury and delve into the reactions of passionate Pakistan cricket fans.

The Loss of a Promising Talent

Naseem Shah's absence from the World Cup squad is a major blow to Pakistan's chances of clinching their second Cricket World Cup title. Known for his ability to make the cricket ball swing unpredictably, Naseem Shah had become a potent weapon in Pakistan's fast-bowling arsenal. His ODI record, boasting 32 wickets at an astonishing average of 16.96 and two five-wicket hauls, highlighted his prowess in the limited-overs format. His ability to generate early breakthroughs made him a key asset for Pakistan, and his loss will be keenly felt.

The Strengths of the Pakistan Squad

Despite the setback, Pakistan's World Cup squad boasts a lineup of experienced players capable of making a significant impact. Leading the charge with the bat is the stylish Babar Azam, who has consistently performed on the big stage. Supporting him are Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammed Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Salman Agha. Additionally, the emergence of young talents like Mohammed Haris and Saud Shakeel adds depth to Pakistan's batting order.

In the spin department, Pakistan is well-equipped with all-rounders like Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz. Salman Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed also offer valuable spin-bowling options. Usama Mir, a leg-spinner, provides another dimension to the bowling attack.

Pakistan's renowned pace attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, with strong support from Haris Rauf, Mohammed Waseem, and now Hasan Ali, who replaces the injured Naseem Shah. With a balanced squad, Pakistan still has the potential to make a significant impact on the World Cup.

Twitter Reaction: Pakistan Fans Voice Their Concerns

On social media platform Twitter, the news of Naseem Shah's injury stirred a range of emotions among passionate Pakistan cricket fans. Some fans expressed hope and optimism, with one user stating, "Naseem Shah sub ko surprise karega world cup mein inshallah #NaseemShah," showcasing faith in Naseem Shah's potential comeback in the World Cup. Others reminisced about his past performances, with one fan sharing, "Still my favorite 'Cursed Spell' of Naseem Shah #NaseemShah," highlighting their fond memories of his extraordinary bowling spells. Amidst the mixed sentiments, there was a palpable sense of sadness for the young bowler, as one user succinctly put it, "Sad for Naseem Shah." These heartfelt reactions on Twitter demonstrate the deep connection between fans and their beloved cricket stars, even in challenging times.

Thank You meri jan, good luck for the World Cup. https://t.co/jHSzkhfwxn September 22, 2023

What if i tell you this nation is united in loving NASEEM SHAH?___pic.twitter.com/cAtLooXMkr — Pakistani __ | KIRAN ka HAPPY BIRTHDAY _____ (@maihonPAKISTANI) September 20, 2023

last time when kusal mendis met naseem shah pic.twitter.com/9jntnSZBl3 — zohad (@justmyvibes13) September 17, 2023

Who will miss naseem shah in upcoming world cup in India?

No naseem shah fan will skip this vedio before like, comments and retweet.

I make this vedio for especially for naseem shah fans after 2 days with full hardworking.#squad #Amir #Hafeez #NaseemShah #ShaheenShahAfridi #Imad pic.twitter.com/OUjlGcNUOs September 21, 2023

Inzmam ul Haq - As per doctors advice, Naseem Shah has been ruled out of international cricket for at least six to eight weeks. He will not participate in the 2023 World Cup.



Get Well Soon Champion. pic.twitter.com/Ak5cxi70lo — Nawaz __ (@Rnawaz31888) September 21, 2023

The exclusion of Naseem Shah from Pakistan's World Cup squad has undoubtedly cast a shadow of concern over the team's preparations. However, with a talented and balanced squad, Pakistan remains a formidable contender in the tournament. The reactions of Pakistan cricket fans on Twitter demonstrate their unwavering support for the team, even in the face of adversity. As the World Cup approaches, Pakistan will look to overcome this setback and strive for cricketing glory on the global stage.