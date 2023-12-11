World Cup Hero Of Australia Travis Head Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award

Australia star opener in white-ball cricket, Travis Head has bagged the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November following his heroics in the ODI World Cup in India. He was man of the match in the semifinal against South Africa and in the final against India following his contributions of 62 and 137.

Head said, "I was fortunate that they kept the faith in me for the World Cup after breaking my hand, so it was a great opportunity for me to pay them back. I felt the World Cup was amongst the best I have ever batted, so maybe having a rest before every campaign is the key.” (Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Cricket South Africa After Rain Cancels IND vs SA 1st T20I, Says 'They Don't Have As Much Money As BCCI But...')

With David Warner calling it time from Test cricket after the series against Pakistan, Head was asked if he would like to take the opportunity to open in red-ball cricket for Australia. Head firmly denied to bat up front justifying that it's specialist role in the Australian test team to bat up front.

One Man Army "TRAVIS HEAD" Remember the name

Dude stood alone and won it for the nation single handedly infront of approx one lakh of opposition's crowd#Respect#INDvsAUS #CWC23Final pic.twitter.com/LdCUpBOMZ1 THE BULL 31 (@LunaticFringe_3) December 11, 2023

"[Selectors are] happy with me in the middle order," he told reporters in Perth ahead of the first Test against Pakistan starting on Thursday as quoted by Espncric info. "I think [opening] it's a specialist job. The guys that have been waiting to get into the team for a while deserve the first crack at it. But the conversations are ongoing with everyone...only one for me is [opening in] the subcontinent. I don't see myself moving around too much in the future."

Head aims spot in T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Talking about the T20 World Cup next year, Head said, "I'm not a lock for that T20 World Cup, so I wanted to present and try to perform and try and get myself in that team. We felt like that was the greater opportunity to play the three T20s [than Shield]." (Mohammed Shami Organises Selfie Event At His Farmhouse, Fans Take Turn To Get Photo With Speedster; Watch)

"We haven't got many T20 opportunities coming up over the next little bit, so it was sort of that last chance to press my claims to make sure that I'm in the mix," he added.