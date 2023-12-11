Mohammed Shami Organises Selfie Event At His Farmhouse, Fans Take Turn To Get Photo With Speedster; Watch

India's best bowler in the ODI World Cup Mohammed Shami reached his home in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha where he has built a farmhouse. As soon as he reached, fans got to know about his arrival and in minutes, a big queue was seen outside his house. People had gathered to meet the speedster and take selfies with him.

Shami deployed security at the gate and ensured that every fan got in once to take the selfie. Shami stood right at the gate to ensure everything went smoothly as security personnel sent one fan after the other to him for the photo.

Shami shared the video on his Instagram to prove how loved he feels by his fans:

Shami had a terrific ODI World Cup in which he picked up 24 wickets in just 7 games. In all ODI World Cups, he has played in 18 matches, picking 55 wickets at a good average of 13.52.

The pacer from UP credited his success to the hard work he put in in the nets. When the pandemic was on, he built a nets at his farmhouse where he spent hours bowling overs.

Shami plays for Bengal in Ranji Trophy but comes from Amroha in UP where he currently lives also. In an interview woth PUMA, the sportswear brand, Shami spoke of how he wants to stay connected to the roots. He said that he is 'zameen se juda hua aadmi' and does not believe in living a life he does not endorse himself.

"Zameen se hi aaya hu. Kheto ki jo booghi hoti hai, I have driven tractor, bus, trucks. I have driven bus in truck. One of my school friends had a truck in his house. He told me to drive. I was small then and was driving on a ground. I drove our tractor into the pond too. My father scolded me," Shami said.

Shami also spoke in that interview on why he switched state to play domestic cricket. He gave trials for UP team but was not selected as the selectors were not interested in him. His elder brother became so frustrated after one stage that he tore apart the selector form for the players and told Shami that he will never play for UP but for another team. That is how the journey of the pacement to Bengal started.