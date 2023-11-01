CWC 2023 IND vs SL: Top 5 Knocks Played By Indian Batters Vs Sri Lankans Across Formats

As the Cricket World Cup 2023 progresses to its end, India stands undefeated, holding the top position in the tournament rankings. Their journey has been defined by sublime batting performances, characterised by exceptional centuries that have further solidified India's dominance on the field. As the eagerly anticipated clash between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 2 approaches, it highlights India's legacy of incredible centuries against their Sri Lankan rivals.

Let's explore five remarkable instances that showcase India's cricketing prowess and ongoing legacy.

Rohit Sharma's 264:

In the 4th ODI of Sri Lanka's Tour of India in 2014, Rohit Sharma created an unforgettable moment in cricket history by scoring a monumental 264 runs off just 173 balls. This incredible performance marked the highest-ever score by a batsman in the ODI format. Rohit's extraordinary innings not only showcased his exceptional skill but also underlined his class and his ability to convert promising starts into monumental scores, leaving an indelible mark in the cricket archives.

#OnThisDay in 2014, Rohit Sharma went big!



The Indian opener smashed 264, the highest ever ODI score _



The worst part? Sri Lanka dropped him when he was on 4 _ pic.twitter.com/E6wowdoGUL — ICC (@ICC) November 13, 2019

Virat Kohli's 46th ODI ton:

In the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka in 2023, Virat Kohli achieved his 46th ODI century, an outstanding feat that also marked his 74th international hundred. The formidable batsman crafted a remarkable innings, amassing a commanding 166 runs from just 110 deliveries, featuring thirteen boundaries and an impressive eight sixes, underscoring his unquestionable batting prowess.

Virat Kohli's scores before scoring his ODI centuries since December 2022, it's HUNDRED or NOTHING for The King Kohli -



5

113 (44th ODI ton)

113 (45th ODI ton)

4

166 (46th ODI ton)

4

122 (47th ODI ton)



Sri Lanka will need to get him out early or else 48th ODI ton is loading_ pic.twitter.com/jFGDPxcUx8 — Cricket_ Lover // ICT Fan Account (@CricCrazyV) September 17, 2023

Gautam Gambhir's brilliant 150:

In the fourth ODI in 2009 against Sri Lanka, Gautam Gambhir delivered a fantastic performance, smashing an unbeaten 150 runs and leaving an indelible mark on the match. His remarkable innings secured an emphatic win for India and etched his name in the annals of cricket history.

Virender Sehwag's 201:

Virender Sehwag reshaped the landscape of aggressive batting in cricket with his blazing knock of 201 runs against Sri Lanka in 2008. His audacious stroke play and fearless, bold approach left an indelible mark, showcasing his mastery in dismantling any bowling attack that crossed his path.

Suryakumar Yadav's top knock:

In the 3rd T20I of 2023, Suryakumar Yadav's sublime century, the third in just 43 T20I innings, paved the way for India's series triumph over Sri Lanka. His innings of 112 runs off just 51 balls, adorned with nine sixes and seven fours, translated to a boundary almost every three balls. It showcased an exceptional display of power and precision at the crease.ls and owners of Indian Premier League teams. Aesha said that she texted only 3 of his friends to pressure Shikhar to send her the monthly payments.