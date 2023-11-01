trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682949
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

CWC 2023 IND vs SL: Top 5 Knocks Played By Indian Batters Vs Sri Lankans Across Formats

Unforgettable showdowns: India's five epic centuries against Sri Lanka ahead of their upcoming clash of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CWC 2023 IND vs SL: Top 5 Knocks Played By Indian Batters Vs Sri Lankans Across Formats Rohit, Gautam and Virat. (Source: X/ANI)

As the Cricket World Cup 2023 progresses to its end, India stands undefeated, holding the top position in the tournament rankings. Their journey has been defined by sublime batting performances, characterised by exceptional centuries that have further solidified India's dominance on the field. As the eagerly anticipated clash between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 2 approaches, it highlights India's legacy of incredible centuries against their Sri Lankan rivals.

Also Read | Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Mumbai Event Amid Dating Rumours, Avoid Getting Clicked Together; WATCH

Let's explore five remarkable instances that showcase India's cricketing prowess and ongoing legacy.

Rohit Sharma's 264:

In the 4th ODI of Sri Lanka's Tour of India in 2014, Rohit Sharma created an unforgettable moment in cricket history by scoring a monumental 264 runs off just 173 balls. This incredible performance marked the highest-ever score by a batsman in the ODI format. Rohit's extraordinary innings not only showcased his exceptional skill but also underlined his class and his ability to convert promising starts into monumental scores, leaving an indelible mark in the cricket archives.

Virat Kohli's 46th ODI ton:

In the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka in 2023, Virat Kohli achieved his 46th ODI century, an outstanding feat that also marked his 74th international hundred. The formidable batsman crafted a remarkable innings, amassing a commanding 166 runs from just 110 deliveries, featuring thirteen boundaries and an impressive eight sixes, underscoring his unquestionable batting prowess.

Gautam Gambhir's brilliant 150:

In the fourth ODI in 2009 against Sri Lanka, Gautam Gambhir delivered a fantastic performance, smashing an unbeaten 150 runs and leaving an indelible mark on the match. His remarkable innings secured an emphatic win for India and etched his name in the annals of cricket history.

Virender Sehwag's 201:

Virender Sehwag reshaped the landscape of aggressive batting in cricket with his blazing knock of 201 runs against Sri Lanka in 2008. His audacious stroke play and fearless, bold approach left an indelible mark, showcasing his mastery in dismantling any bowling attack that crossed his path.

Suryakumar Yadav's top knock:

In the 3rd T20I of 2023, Suryakumar Yadav's sublime century, the third in just 43 T20I innings, paved the way for India's series triumph over Sri Lanka. His innings of 112 runs off just 51 balls, adorned with nine sixes and seven fours, translated to a boundary almost every three balls. It showcased an exceptional display of power and precision at the crease.ls and owners of Indian Premier League teams. Aesha said that she texted only 3 of his friends to pressure Shikhar to send her the monthly payments.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?