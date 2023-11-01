Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Mumbai Event Amid Dating Rumours, Avoid Getting Clicked Together; WATCH

They are dating or not, nobody knows. Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill could be best of friends, instead. However, on Tuesday, at a Mumbai event the two famous personalities were spotted together and then avoided getting clicked by the photopgraphers. For long the rumours of them being with each other have done the rounds on social media. Whenever Shubman performs with the bat or fails, Sara Tendulkar also trends.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is on. The Indian cricket team is in Mumbai where they will play Sri Lanka on November 2. A grand event took place in Mumbai which was attended by all the biggies of Bollywood and glamour world. Shubman, who was in Mumbai, also attended the event but refused to come out for the photos as the paparazzi waited for him outside the venue.

Sara and other friends were with him and it is being assumed that Shubman avoided getting photographed with his friend Sara. It could be because it would be adding fuel to the rumours of them dating each other. Or maybe Shubman did not want to be spotted by the photographer amid the ongoing World Cup.

Take a look at the video below:

Sara was recently spotted coming out of a gym in Mumbai and he photographers standing outside clicked her before she sat in her car and went away. One of the cameramen even asked about her reaction on India winning the match vs England. To this Sara just chuckled and shut the door of the car.

Coming to Shubman, he is still to find his foot in the ongoing World Cup. He fell prey to dengue at the start of the World Cup and missed the first two matches. But since coming back, he is yet to fire on all cylinders. Shubman will be hoping he hits a golden patch in the game vs Sri Lanka, who are short of quality in bowling department.

Shubman had an outstanding Asia Cup 2023. He finished the tournament with 302 runs from 6 matches. Shubman is also having a terrific 2023, having smashed 5 hundreds this year so far, including an ODI double hundred. Sara had come to watch the India vs Bangladesh match of the World Cup in Pune and a video had gone viral of her celebrating a Shubman six.