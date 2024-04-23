CSK vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants In MA Chidambaram Stadium, 730PM IST, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) again in IPL 2024, a few days after they met at Ekana stadium. LSG were victorious on that occasion but here at Chepauk, it is fair to say that CSK will start as favourites. Chennai play brilliantly at home because the makeup of their side suits the conditions. The good news for CSK is that their former skipper MS Dhoni is in great touch at the death. It will be interesting to see whether he has a role to play in this game today.

Having said that, do not pick Dhoni in your fantasy team because he bats way lower down the order and may not get the chance to bat. It is better to include top-order batters in the Dream11 prediction. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad have all been in good touch. Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohsin Khan and Moeen Ali can be great picks as well.

Mayank Yadav will not play this match as he has stayed back in Lucknow and is likely to make a comeback in team's next game. There are no injury concerns in Chennai camp.

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Matheesha Pathirana

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Mohsin Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali

CSK vs LSG: Probable Playing 11s

CSK Probable Playing XI vs LSG: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

LSG Probable Playing XI vs CSK: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

CSK vs LSG: Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha, Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Matt Henry