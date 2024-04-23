CSK vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants In MA Chidambaram Stadium, 730PM IST, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction CSK vs LSG T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) again in IPL 2024, a few days after they met at Ekana stadium. LSG were victorious on that occasion but here at Chepauk, it is fair to say that CSK will start as favourites. Chennai play brilliantly at home because the makeup of their side suits the conditions. The good news for CSK is that their former skipper MS Dhoni is in great touch at the death. It will be interesting to see whether he has a role to play in this game today.
Having said that, do not pick Dhoni in your fantasy team because he bats way lower down the order and may not get the chance to bat. It is better to include top-order batters in the Dream11 prediction. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad have all been in good touch. Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohsin Khan and Moeen Ali can be great picks as well.
Mayank Yadav will not play this match as he has stayed back in Lucknow and is likely to make a comeback in team's next game. There are no injury concerns in Chennai camp.
CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction:
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-Captain: Matheesha Pathirana
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Mohsin Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali
CSK vs LSG: Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable Playing XI vs LSG: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman
LSG Probable Playing XI vs CSK: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
CSK vs LSG: Squads
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha, Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Matt Henry
Live Tv